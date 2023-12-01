Ace Hardware Brings Back Fan-Favorite "Holi-DIY" Instrumental Tribute to Customers This Holiday Season

Ace's Rendition of the 'Carol of the Bells' Song is Produced with the Sounds of 65 Popular Hardware Products Including Wrenches, Drills, Grills and More

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help spread joy and cheer this holiday season and to celebrate with the growing number of home improvement DIYers, Ace Hardware is bringing back its Holi-DIY "instrumental" tribute featuring the sounds of tools, grills, gadgets, and gear that are music to a DIYer's ears. The Ace Holi-DIY music track reimagines the holiday classic Carol of the Bells produced showcasing over 65 hardware store products, including some of Ace's top brands like Milwaukee, Traeger, Weber, and Yeti which make quality gifts for the DIYer in one's life.

Ace associates helped to further bring the unique music track to life in a joyful video performance by utilizing many of Ace's top brands and products as musical instruments. Ace collaborated with award-winning Beacon Street Studios to harmonize and produce the many sounds of Ace to the tune of Carol of the Bells. The Ace Holi-DIY orchestra video is shared on Ace's social channels and YouTube .

"It's the perfect time of year to celebrate our best brands in an unexpected and cheerful way with this rendition of Carol of the Bells," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "It's a great reminder that your local Ace offers a wide selection of high-quality gifts. Ace Hardware shelves are stocked, and our associates are ready to help make holiday shopping hassle free."

Ace knows how busy customers are this time of year, so it encourages them to take advantage of Ace's new "Ready in 15" pledge, which launched just in time for the holiday shopping season. The pledge promises customers that their online orders on in-stock merchandise will be ready for pickup from their local Ace in only 15 minutes. Visit acehardware.com/ready-in-15 for more details. To celebrate the season of giving, Ace Rewards members can also utilize free assembly and delivery for all grills priced over $399, at participating Ace Hardware stores.

