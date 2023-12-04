BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn about a little cotton flower's journey:

Today's main character of the (CISCE) is a little cotton flower. Cotton can be seen everywhere in our lives.

Let's see what everyone else has to say about this exceptional cotton.

"Cotton is considered in Pakistan as 'white gold'." "Cotton is relatively soft." "Cotton is mainly used in clothes and bedding." "I think, without cotton, the survival of human beings is very difficult."

Indeed, as a top-tier cash crop, cotton is omnipresent and an essential component of our daily lives.

Today, at the China Int'l Supply Chain Expo, let's delve into the journey of this little cotton flower to understand how it transforms from bloom to boom, from "white gold" to "green supply chain."

"Cotton is naturally biodegradable, from the picking of cotton to our secondary use, it brings changes to the entire environment, reduces carbon emissions and lessens the occurrence of saline-alkali lands," Said Zhang Yan, Winner Medical's Rotating CEO. "Nowadays, the improvement of the environment in the Gobi desert, northwest China, is actually inseparable from the increase in cotton planting. As we all know, from cotton seed and genetics breeding, to the planting, picking and processing of cotton, as well as the subsequent processing of cotton in weaving, spinning, and creating finished products, many industries are actually involved in this chain."

Zhang said, "We have connected with the world's top equipment resources and have collaborated with the world's leading experts to transform the process based on the characteristics of cotton fiber. Then We have propelled the development of the entire industry. Currently, through our global trade strategy and our self-managed channel development, 110 countries have directly or indirectly cooperated with us on related products."

What an incredible journey for a little cotton flower! It's not just linking the global supply chain. It's creating a "chain of shared success"!

As the trend towards low-carbon and green practices gains momentum globally, the agricultural supply chain is experiencing a significant green transformation.

In today's globally interconnected landscape, initiatives such as "Belt and Road" give the little cotton flower an increasingly substantial role to play.

