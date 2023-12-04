Markel hires Isaac Meek to lead the cyber portfolio in Middle East and North Africa

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), has hired Isaac Meek as a Cyber Senior Underwriter. Meek's arrival exemplifies Markel's long-term commitment to recruiting high-level underwriting talent, so that it can continue providing insurance solutions to meet customer demand in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), while supporting the businesses' overarching strategy of accelerating growth across Asia.

In his new post, Meek will work closely with Priyesh Pradhan, Professional and Financial Risk (PFR) Senior Underwriter at Markel India, to drive the growth of Markel's cyber offering in MENA and the broader Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Alongside those responsibilities, Meek will be involved in fostering broker relationships and identifying areas for further scalability within MENA.

Markel Dubai's cyber offering provides broad first-party and third-party coverage, for a broad range of industries and clients including financial institutions, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, professional service firms, and industrial companies, with line sizes up to USD $10m. Insureds taking out this policy will also have access to the organisation's global service providers, its 24/7 crisis management hotline, and specialist cyber support.

Prior to joining Markel, Meek worked for the American Insurance Group (AIG) where he started out as an Assistant Underwriter, before being promoted to Underwriter in 2021. During his five-year stint at AIG, he was responsible for underwriting risks across various financial lines including professional indemnity (PI) and directors & officers (D&O), while focusing on blended cyber and tech PI risks for customers domiciled in Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries, North Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Meek will be situated at Markel's Dubai office, reporting to Max Robbie, Senior Executive Officer at Markel Dubai.

Robbie commented: "We are delighted to welcome Isaac to the team here at Markel Dubai. Isaac joins us at an exciting time as we continue to build out our product offerings, particularly given the speed of growth and development of cyber in the region."

"With his wealth of experience, Isaac will help us to identify new territories and geographies to drive profitable growth for the cyber portfolio, with the support of our established cyber underwriting teams in India and Singapore. I look forward working with him so that we can continue strengthening our business in the region, offering clients tailored and bespoke products across MENA."

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

