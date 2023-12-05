Clearwave Fiber Continues Expanding Network in Lake City, Fla.

SAVANNAH, Ga., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave Fiber has made significant progress building a state-of-the art, all-Fiber Internet network in Lake City, Fla, with several thousand residents in the area now able to receive the most advanced internet technology available. This expansion is part of the company's effort to deliver Fiber Internet service to thousands of homes and businesses across the state.

More than 8,000 Lake City residents and businesses will have access to 100% Fiber Internet on Clearwave Fiber's network.

"We've now launched our services and installed many customers in Lake City, thanks to the efforts of our construction crews and the ease of working with local officials and businesses," said Clearwave Fiber's Southeast Region President Ashley Phillips. "We're excited to bring superior speed and reliability to Lake City on our 100% Fiber network, which is installed and serviced by our exceptional local customer support team. Featuring gigabit download and upload speeds, Clearwave Fiber is bringing 10 times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is critical to modern households and businesses. Remote work, streaming, gaming, smart home technology and multiple device connectivity all require robust, reliable connections. Clearwave Fiber is committed to providing a hassle-free, high-quality Fiber data connection to every location in its growing footprint.

Since breaking ground in Lake City, Clearwave Fiber has constructed 100% Fiber Internet to more than 4,000 homes and businesses in the area. When complete, the project will provide services in the region to more than twice that amount. Lake City residents can check the availability of Clearwave Fiber service at their address and schedule their conversion to Fiber Internet by calling 866-404-3751 or by visiting clearwavefiber.com.

Clearwave Fiber has also been involved with many organizations in the community. "Connecting our customers and communities is at the heart of everything we do. We are more than just an Internet provider; we believe in making an impact and giving back," said Phillips.

Clearwave Fiber has built almost 10,000 miles of Fiber in the Southeast and Midwest United States on its way to bringing the fastest and most advanced Internet to more than 500,000 homes and businesses by the end of 2026.

