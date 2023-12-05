Keter Expands Implementation of UBQ Materials' Bio-Based, Sustainable Thermoplastic to Accelerate Emissions Removal and Avoidance

Keter and UBQ Materials to Realize Positive Environmental Impact of UBQ™, Rolling Out Carbon-Reduced Home and Outdoor Products

UBQ and Keter to Highlight Collaboration During UNFCCC Global Innovation Hub Pavilion Panel at COP28

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UBQ Materials, climate tech developer of advanced materials made from waste, today announced that Keter, the world's largest resin-based consumer goods company, is expanding its use of bio-based, sustainable plastic substitute UBQ™ across multiple new product lines. The expansion will enable Keter to include Scope 3 emission reduction as part of its sustainability strategy and continue making progress towards its ESG goals.

In addition to incorporating 55 percent recycled content in total production, Keter will incorporate a 5-10 percent load of UBQ™ in a new line of eco-branded "Made With UBQ™" products, achieving a new level of sustainability. The "Made with UBQ" line will solidify Keter as a sustainability innovation market leader.

"We are committed to transforming our industry for the better. We have been working with UBQ Materials for several years and are committed to go beyond our recycled content goals. UBQ™ provides a much bigger impact," said Iftach Sachar, Co-Head of Israel & Chief Sustainability Officer at Keter.

"Combining our scale with UBQ's climate-positive material, allows us to deliver tangible products that achieve a measurable impact on the environment. This will be highlighted at COP28, where we are uniting and acting together on climate change delivering a true proposition."

UBQ's new Netherlands-based plant, which will become operational by the end of the year, will expedite the new product line production process. With an annual capacity of 80,000 tons of UBQ™, Keter will accelerate the integration of UBQ™ into its European manufacturing facilities. Crucially, receiving UBQ material from the Bergen op Zoom facility will localize the circular economy, converting regional waste to fuel regional production.

"This partnership demonstrates the real-world climate impact of customer collaboration to achieve the removal and avoidance of carbon emissions," said Albert Douer, Co-CEO and Chairman of UBQ Materials. "Keter is a pioneer in combining virgin and recycled plastics within material innovation, setting the standard for the industry to follow. Building on the last several years of collaboration, we are setting the new benchmark in sustainable innovation for the industry to meet, that puts carbon emission removal and avoidance at its core."

In Keter's Sustainability Report for 2022, the company demonstrated its progress towards set climate objectives as well as the environmental impact of its sustainability strategy, supported by UBQ. Through the expanded use of UBQ™, Keter will continue to reach and surpass these targets.

During COP28, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of UBQ Materials Jack "Tato" Bigio joined in conversation with Edward Johnson, Keter's Managing Direction UK, Ireland and Nordics, speaking at the UNFCCC Global Innovation Hub Pavilion on the Climate Partnerships: Corporate - Startup Collaboration for Net Zero Targets panel. The session, organized by Start-Up Nation Central aligned with the COP28 theme on Energy, Industry and Just Transition, focusing on successful corporate and startup collaborations aimed at achieving net-zero targets. The two executives discussed how incorporating UBQ™ is enabling Keter to achieve is sustainability targets and what the future holds for the long-term partners.

About UBQ Materials Ltd.

UBQ Materials Ltd. closes the loop between the ecosystems of waste and materials. Through its advanced conversion technology, UBQ Materials Ltd. has created a pioneering bio-based thermoplastic, UBQ™, made entirely from residual waste, including all organics and hard-to-recycle materials. A sustainable plastic substitute, UBQ™ preserves finite resources, diverts waste from landfills and incinerators and prevents emissions. A certified B Corp, UBQ Materials is expanding globally to provide the world's largest businesses, municipalities and consumers with a climate positive solution for a circular economy. Learn more by visiting www.ubqmaterials.com.

About Keter

Keter is the world's largest resin-based consumer goods company, which are sold in 100 countries and found in more than 25,000 retail outlets worldwide.

With a focus on innovation driven by consumer insights, Keter provides a wide range of Outdoor sheds, deck boxes and garden furniture, storage and organization solutions. Keter's ongoing commitment to simplify and enhance the daily lives of consumers has been key to their global success. To learn more, please visit keter.com.

