BlackBerry to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on December 20, 2023

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The conference call can be accessed as a live webcast using the following link ( here ) or through the Company's investor webpage ( BlackBerry.com/Investors ) or by dialing toll free +1 (877) 883-0383 and entering Elite Entry Number 7908097.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on December 20, 2023, using the same webcast link ( here ) or by dialing Canada toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 or US toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 1117356.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of fiscal year 2024.



Q4 2024 Quarter start Dec 1, 2023 Quarter end Feb 29, 2024 Planned Earnings Date Apr 3, 2024*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry .

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited