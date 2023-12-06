VIKING DOMINATES WITH 2023 CRUISE CRITIC EDITORS' PICKS AWARDS

Viking Wins Seven Categories, Including Best River Line and Best for First-Timers in 15th Annual Awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today celebrated new accolades from Cruise Critic®, the world's largest online cruise resource. In the 2023 Editors' Picks Awards, Cruise Critic honored Viking with seven awards – more than any other line – across the luxury, river and expedition categories. Two of the awards are in the luxury category and include Best Cabins and Best Spa—an award Viking has won every year since introducing ocean voyages in 2015. The company was also recognized in three river categories: Best for First-Timers, Best River Line and Best Service. Additionally, Viking received two awards in the expedition category: Best for Light Expedition and Best Spa.

"We are honored that Cruise Critic's editors have recognized Viking with seven awards, including awards in the luxury category. Because the word 'luxury' can mean something different to everyone, we are reluctant to use it to describe ourselves. But we are always pleased when industry experts categorize Viking as 'luxury,'" said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "You could say that we are a bit different at Viking. We design voyages for The Thinking Person, with no children and no casinos on board our ships. Prestigious awards such as these showcase our team's hard work and encourage us to continue delivering the meaningful travel experiences that set us apart."

Cruise Critic Editors' Picks

Cruise Critic's Editors' Picks Awards combine editors' impartial cruise expertise — based on firsthand experiences and industry knowledge — to help travelers select the best cruise vacation from an increasing number of cruise options. In ranking Viking in the top spot for seven different awards, Cruise Critic's editors commented with the following:

Best Cabins—Luxury : " Viking has created the blueprint for the perfect cruise ship stateroom. Without exception, cabins are spacious and comfortable, with exceptional attention to detail that includes heated floors in the bathrooms, mirrors that don't fog, sockets and USB ports everywhere and verandas for all. It's clear Viking considered every traveler when it was designing staterooms. We love the consistency from ship to ship and cabin to cabin, no matter what level. "

Best Spa—Luxury : " The LivNordic spa complex on Viking's ships remains tops among luxury cruise lines. How can you not feel relaxed when you complete the Nordic circuit, which includes time in a sauna, steam room, snow room and thalassotherapy pool? Best of all, access to Viking's thermal spa is included in your fare. Viking's spa offerings have a natural Nordic blend that makes you feel that Scandinavian hygge, no matter where in the world you are. "

Best River Line—River : " Viking has earned its reputation as the leader on Europe's rivers, where it sails with an enormous fleet designed in serene Scandinavian style. Ships are consistent, and instantly feel like home whether you're sailing for the first or 100th time. Ships' staterooms are thoughtfully designed, and cruises are inclusive of things like excursions and drinks at mealtimes. Viking's expansion—including to places like the Mississippi River and Egypt—means there's an itinerary for everyone. "

Best for First-Timers–River: " Viking wins Cruise Critic's top choice for a first-time river cruise experience simply because of all the things the line does right. Its Longship fleet of ships is beautifully designed, and its crews are attentive and friendly. Food often has nods to regional specialties, and first-time river cruisers will no doubt love Viking's attention to the little details, like heated bathroom floors and plenty of cabins with full, step-out balconies. "

Best Service–River: " For the world's biggest river line, the consistency and quality of service never wavers – whether you're in Europe , Asia or on the Nile. From the cabin stewards, to waitstaff, servers and the hotel director, service is front and center on every Viking ship – be it remembering your favorite after-dinner tea, sitting you in your preferred spot at meals or going out of the way to source a local wine. The crew onboard a Viking river vessel are simply exemplary. "

Best for Light Expedition—Expedition : " There's no shame in wanting to relax in comfort, even when you're on an expedition ship. And that's exactly what Viking provides on its duo of expedition ships. At 378 passengers, the ships are big enough to contain extras like multiple restaurants, a fantastic thermal spa and a state-of-the-art theater. Two submarines and a [Special Operations Boat], as well as kayaks, allow for as much active exploration in remote destinations as guests like, accompanied by lectures that help make sense of what they've seen. "

Best Spa—Expedition: "Forget about utilitarian expedition ships: Viking's expedition ships come with plenty of spots for pampering, including the impeccable LivNordic thermal spa complex. You'll find a full indoor thalassotherapy pool—with a view—and a large steam room, sauna, snow grotto, cold "dump" bucket shower and experience shower, as well as heated ceramic chairs and padded loungers. Don't forget the "Badestamp," a large, sheltered hot tub where you can relax and watch the Antarctic landscape go by."

Today's announcement from Cruise Critic is the latest milestone in a list of recent accolades for Viking. Last month, the company was named Best Luxury Line, Best Line for Couples and Best Line in the Mediterranean in U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Cruise Lines ranking. Additionally, in this year's Silver Travel Awards, Viking's enrichment channel, Viking.TV (https://viking.tv), was recognized for its original content, receiving the Silver Standout for Innovation—a third consecutive win for Viking.TV since its launch in 2020. Silver Travel Advisor also voted Viking #1 for Rivers and #1 for Oceans in the awards' Best Premium or Luxury Cruise Line category. In October, Viking made history when it was voted #1 for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. The company was also voted to the top of its categories for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure in the 2023 World's Best Awards. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. Viking also dominated Cruise Critic's 2023 Cruisers' Choice Awards, receiving top honors in six categories including Best Overall Line, Best River Line, and Best Dining for its ocean and expedition voyages.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated at the top of its categories for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit https://www.viking.com/. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit https://www.viking.tv/.

