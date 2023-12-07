J.S. Held Consulting Experts Recognized by Who's Who Legal (WWL)

J.S. Held consulting experts in Construction, Financial Advisory & Valuation, Digital & Data, Forensic Accounting, and Asset Recovery recognized by WWL.

JERICHO, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held proudly announces the recognition of consulting experts in Construction, Financial Advisory & Valuation, Digital & Data, Forensic Accounting, and Asset Recovery by Who's Who Legal (WWL). Learn more about the J.S. Held consulting experts recognized by WWL here: https://www.jsheld.com/about-us/news/js-held-consulting-experts-recognized-by-whos-who-legal-wwl . WWL annually identifies the foremost legal practitioners and consulting experts in business law , based upon comprehensive, independent research.

Consulting Experts – Quantum, Delay & Technical 2023 & Construction Expert Witness

J.S. Held experts in construction consulting have been recognized as industry thought leaders and future leaders, professionals who are eminent quantum, delay, and technical experts with unparalleled expertise into quantifying costs and damages. These experts are recognized for their profound knowledge and expertise in handling complex construction challenges and offering objective insights. Our construction experts include engineers, general contractors, construction management professionals, accountants, estimators, code experts, analysts, and cost analysts who serve as trusted advisors, providing a diverse portfolio of expertise that helps clients navigate complex matters across a wide range of industries and geographies. Our construction and engineering team of over 400 professionals leverages decades of technical knowledge and field experience to assist on projects at all levels and phases. From project inception to execution, every successful project results from a comprehensive plan and consistent support. We provide a full suite of advisory, dispute resolution, and expert testimony services, including project management, scheduling, estimating, delay and disruption analysis, and cost damage quantification across a broad range of court and arbitration venues. Our team develops industry-leading reports at site-specific locations with stringent methodologies for litigation purposes.

Consulting Experts – Financial Advisory & Valuation – Quantum of Damages 2023

J.S. Held's consulting expertise is further strengthened by our financial expertise across all assets and economic value at risk. As experts in construction dispute resolution, we leverage our understanding of the construction industry to avoid and, when necessary, identify, assess, and resolve construction claims and disputes that may arise. Our expertise recognized by WWL in Financial Advisory & Valuation – Quantum of Damages points to a unique intersection of our experts' combined financial, technical, scientific, and strategic expertise that supports clients across sectors, markets, and industries around the globe navigating complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

Consulting Experts – Forensic Accountants 2023

WWL recognizes J.S. Held consultants' "vast accounting expertise in complex investigations ." Our forensic accounting and economic experts are Certified Public Accountants, Certified Fraud Examiners, Certified in Financial Forensics experts, and other financial experts specializing in financial investigations, dispute resolution, and regulatory compliance. Our experts are regularly called upon for their knowledge of evolving accounting and auditing standards to provide financial reporting guidance and litigation support. We have served as experts in numerous highly publicized accounting and financial reporting controversies, including allegations of fraudulent financial reporting, auditor malpractice, and evaluations of internal controls.

Consulting Experts – Digital & Data – Digital Forensic Experts 2023

WWL Digital & Data – Digital Forensic Experts "stand out as the top figures in the market for digital forensic investigations and analyses". We are proud to be recognized among this elite group of experts in digital and data investigations. J.S. Held's Electronic Discovery & Digital Forensics team preserves and investigates data, provides forensic analysis, hosted document review, data analytics, and information governance consulting. The team designs and implements practical and sustainable solutions that address the challenges associated with the constant evolution of the eDiscovery and forensic technology landscape.

Consulting Experts – Asset Recovery Experts 2023

J.S. Held consulting experts have also been recognized for Asset Tracing, Search, and Recovery . Our experts are recognized leaders in global asset tracing investigations and recovery. Our team delivers actionable intelligence to support recoveries in large-scale litigation and arbitration claims, judgments, and awards acting for corporations, banks, law firms, hedge funds, and litigation funders. Targeting high-value assets and those that may cause disruption, we work with counsel both pre-litigation and post-judgement and award to help assess and recover assets.

The WWL recognition of our expertise across five consulting disciplines that support clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk demonstrates the unique combination of technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise expected of trusted advisors, supporting high stakes matters.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

