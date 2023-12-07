Lind Marine Refreshes Its Marketing Approach with a New Site Produced by Stellar

San Francisco Bay Area's Venerable 117-year-old Marine Services Company Highlights Services, Sustainability, and Diversification in its New Website

VALLEJO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar, in conjunction with Lind Marine, announced the launch of Lind Marine's new website . The new approach elevates the 117-year-old company's role in providing a broad range of sustainable and diversified marine and shipyard services, including boat-building and industrial marine products.

Stellar Agency Logo (PRNewswire)

SF Bay's Venerable 117-year-old Lind Marine highlights services, sustainability, & diversification in its new website.

"With safety and environmental sustainability being at the core of our mission, our extraordinary employees provide marine services and products that are more relevant than ever. Our new website is designed to help our customers and other visitors to the site fully understand and value the diverse capabilities of our business and our commitment to excellence in everything we do – from always striving to exceed our customers' expectations, to being responsible stewards of the fragile maritime environment in which we work," said Jon Slangerup, CEO of Lind Marine. "Our partnership with Stellar has resulted in creating a powerful marketing platform that will continue to help Lind Marine evolve as a business as we introduce expansive new products and services."

"We understood this new approach for Lind Marine was a mission-critical transition for them – it's not just a website to showcase their services and products – it needed to drive change in how this important company has transitioned itself to make a positive impact in the Pacific West Coast and on our planet," said Martin Pedersen, CEO of Stellar.

Pedersen said it looks like the new approach is well received. "Traffic is up, engagement is significantly up, business partners are impressed, and it's elevated employee pride in the company," he added.

About Lind Marine

Based in Mare Island, Vallejo, Lind Marine is proud to provide premier marine and shipyard services throughout the greater San Francisco Bay Area and Pacific West Coast. We specialize in handling and moving bulk materials for the construction and agricultural industries, dredging projects of any size, and providing marine environmental remediation. Starting in the oyster shell business in 1906, we have grown to become a full-service marine construction, dredging, shipyard, tug and barge, and boat building company, with a fleet of more than 30 barges and tugboats.

About Stellar

Since 2013, Stellar has brought to life complex business strategies by developing digital experiences and products for clients through brand, UX, design, technology implementation, and managed services. With our Digital Hygge ethos ingrained into every step of the journey, we take the chaos of the complicated to create harmonic, elegant solutions that garner positive business outcomes. From transforming the customer journey to developing platforms for the enterprise, we bring a focus and expertise for executing complicated products, experiences, and services that few can deliver. With a presence in California, Copenhagen, and India, some of our long-standing clients include Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), KB Homes, The Port of Long Beach, and AEG. Learn more at Stellaragency.com.

Lind Marine Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellar Agency