Mu-Del Electronics, an Ironwave Technologies company, Receives Production Contract for Navy Surveillance Program

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mu-Del Electronics, a leading provider of cutting-edge RF systems and components, was awarded a multi-million-dollar contract for signal processing components on one of the Navy's critical surveillance platforms. In conjunction with the prime contractor, the award is a significant milestone for Mu-Del after four years of development and testing.

IWT Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to partner with the Navy and the prime contractor in providing multi-functional sophisticated subsystems to meet the government's demanding requirements," said Sami Antrazi, GM & CTO of Mu-Del. "This first yearly production contract is a testament to our team's dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We look forward to contributing to the success of this important program and building on our longstanding industry relationships."

Mu-Del Electronics, an Ironwave Technologies company, has been at the forefront of innovation in the defense and aerospace industry for over 55 years. Its expertise in the design, development, and manufacture of RF systems has made it a trusted partner for leading defense companies worldwide.

Anthony Lisuzzo, President and CEO of Ironwave Technologies commented, "This program award is a major step in our goal of building Ironwave into a hundred-million-dollar RF defense supplier over the next few years. Sami Antrazi, and the whole Mu-Del team, worked tirelessly and intimately with the prime to ensure the final products were exactly what the Navy required, of the highest quality, and delivered on time."

For more information about Ironwave Technologies and its capabilities in supporting the defense and aerospace industry, please visit Ironwave Technologies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ironwave Technologies