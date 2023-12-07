URBAN ONE, INC. REPORTS FIRST AND SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for both the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as well as for the six month period ended June 30, 2023. For the six month period ended June 30, 2023 net revenue was approximately $239.5 million, an increase of 3.8% from the same period in 2022. The Company reported operating income of approximately $17.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to approximately $61.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $86.6 million, a decrease of 16.3% from the same period in 2022. Net income was approximately $67.4 million or $1.42 per share (basic) compared to $32.8 million or $0.64 per share (basic) for the same period in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $67.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to approximately $89.5 million for the same period in 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Urban One, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "This is our first earnings release since the sale of our MGM National Harbor investment for $136.8 million, and the impact can be seen in both our improved cash balance and the reduction of Adjusted EBITDA. On a same station basis our core radio revenue for the six months, excluding political, was up approximately 1.0%. The additional Indianapolis stations, which we acquired in September 2022, pushed core radio revenues up approximately 10.9%, however margins were down slightly at 26% vs 28% for the first half of 2022. The second half of 2023 will be more heavily affected by the political revenue comps for 2022, and also we are seeing some softening in the radio advertising market generally. In Q1 2023 our cable TV division suffered some ratings and delivery shortfalls, which led to increased audience deficiency units and thus a reduction in advertising revenues. Our ratings have recovered as the year has progressed, and advertising revenues for second and third quarters have been more stable. The linear television business is continuing to experience high rates of subscriber churn, in the high-single-digit percentage range, which we expect to continue for the rest of 2023. The return of Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage in Q2 helped boost revenues at Reach Media, and also led to a corresponding increase in SG&A expenses, producing a net contribution of $1.75 million. Digital revenues for the six months increased by approximately 1.8%, but margins were impacted by additional traffic acquisition and content costs. We feel comfortable re-affirming our prior guidance of Adjusted EBITDA in the range $125-128 million."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS























































Three Months Ended March 31

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



2023

2022 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(in thousands, except share data)

(in thousands, except share data)



(in thousands, except share data)

























































NET REVENUE $ 109,869

$ 112,131

$ 129,652

$ 118,657



$ 239,521

$ 230,788

OPERATING EXPENSES

























Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation 33,854

28,518

32,547

28,351



66,401

56,869

Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation 36,715

35,210

49,777

35,193



86,492

70,403

Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based

compensation 8,530

9,413

11,385

12,016



19,915

21,429

Stock-based compensation 3,278

124

2,321

336



5,598

460

Depreciation and amortization 2,597

2,405

1,886

2,481



4,483

4,886

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets 16,775

-

22,081

14,905



38,856

14,905

Total operating expenses 101,749

75,670

119,997

93,282



221,745

168,952

Operating income 8,120

36,461

9,655

25,375



17,776 $

61,836 $

INTEREST INCOME 333

59

1,898

-



2,232

59

INTEREST EXPENSE 14,068

15,927

13,972

15,886



28,040

31,813

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT 2,356

-

-

1,855



2,356

1,855

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, NET (312)

1,986

96,773

9,725



96,460

11,711

(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for

income taxes and noncontrolling interests in

income of subsidiaries (3,571)

22,579

94,354

21,069



90,784

43,648

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes (1,160)

5,465

23,197

4,125



22,037

9,590

NET (LOSS) INCOME (2,411)

17,114

71,157

16,944



68,747

34,058

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 511

626

791

650



1,303

1,276

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ (2,922)

$ 16,488

$ 70,366

$ 16,294



$ 67,444

$ 32,782





























AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

























NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (2,922)

$ 16,488

$ 70,366

$ 16,294



$ 67,444

$ 32,782

INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, net of tax -

-

-

-



-

-

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ (2,922)

$ 16,488

$ 70,366

$ 16,294



$ 67,444

$ 32,782





























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic3 47,420,832

51,182,831

47,629,163

50,806,346



47,514,722

50,994,612

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted4 47,420,832

55,097,781

50,616,435

54,658,543



50,373,714

54,871,963



Three Months Ended March 31,

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted: (unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(in thousands, except per share data)















































Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (basic) $ (0.06)

$ 0.32

$ 1.48

$ 0.32

$ 1.42

$ 0.64























Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (diluted) $ (0.06)

$ 0.30

$ 1.39

$ 0.30

$ 1.34

$ 0.60























SELECTED OTHER DATA





















Broadcast and digital operating income 1 $ 39,300

$ 48,403

$ 47,328

$ 55,113

$ 86,628

$ 103,516























Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:













































Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (2,922)

$ 16,488

$ 70,366

$ 16,294

$ 67,444

$ 32,782 Add back non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in net income:





















Interest income $ (333)

(59)

(1,898)

-

(2,232)

(59) Interest expense $ 14,068

15,927

13,972

15,886

28,040

31,813 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes $ (1,160)

5,465

23,197

4,125

22,037

9,590 Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses $ 8,530

9,413

11,385

12,016

19,915

21,429 Stock-based compensation $ 3,278

124

2,321

336

5,598

460 Gain on retirement of debt $ (2,356)

-

-

(1,855)

(2,356)

(1,855) Other income, net $ 312

(1,986)

(96,773)

(9,725)

(96,460)

(11,711) Depreciation and amortization $ 2,597

2,405

1,886

2,481

4,483

4,886 Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries $ 511

626

791

650

1,303

1,276 Impairment of long-lived assets $ 16,775

-

22,081

14,905

38,856

14,905 Broadcast and digital operating income $ 39,300

$ 48,403

$ 47,328

$ 55,113

$ 86,628

$ 103,516























Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 30,285

$ 42,004

$ 37,504

$ 47,507

$ 67,790

$ 89,512























Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:













































Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (2,922)

$ 16,488

$ 70,366

$ 16,294

$ 67,444

$ 32,782 Interest income (333)

(59)

(1,898)

-

(2,232)

(59) Interest expense 14,068

15,927

13,972

15,886

28,040

31,813 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (1,160)

5,465

23,197

4,125

22,037

9,590 Depreciation and amortization 2,597

2,405

1,886

2,481

4,483

4,886 EBITDA $ 12,250

$ 40,226

$ 107,523

$ 38,786

$ 119,772

$ 79,012 Stock-based compensation 3,278

124

2,321

336

5,598

460 Gain on retirement of debt (2,356)

-

-

(1,855)

(2,356)

(1,855) Other income, net 312

(1,986)

(96,773)

(9,725)

(96,460)

(11,711) Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 511

626

791

650

1,303

1,276 Corporate development costs (376)

334

3,099

1,250

2,723

1,584 Employment Agreement Award and other compensation (144)

580

(1,674)

903

(1,818)

1,482 Severance-related costs 150

133

136

109

287

242 Investment (expense) income from MGM National Harbor (115)

1,967

-

2,148

(115)

4,117 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets 16,775

-

22,081

14,905

38,856

14,905 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,285

$ 42,004

$ 37,504

$ 47,507

$ 67,790

$ 89,512



June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 (unaudited)





















(in thousands) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:











Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 231,208

$ 71,931

101,879 $

Intangible assets, net 715,286

738,896

765,191

Available-for-sale securities - at fair value -

136,826

136,826

Total assets 1,279,847

1,284,471

1,344,646

Total debt (including current portion, net of issuance costs) 715,204

714,780

739,000

Total liabilities 924,028

927,778

981,973

Total stockholders' equity 331,531

331,577

330,750

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 24,288

25,116

31,923





June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Applicable Interest

Rate

(in thousands)



SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:







7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028, net of issuance costs of

approximately $10.2 million (fixed rate) $ 715,204

$ 714,780

739,000

7.375 %

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-K/A, 10-Q, 10-Q/A, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we recognized approximately $239.5 million in net revenue compared to approximately $230.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022. We recognized approximately $74.4 million of revenue from our radio broadcasting segment during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to approximately $68.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of approximately $5.7 million, primarily due to the acquisition of three stations in the second half of 2022 in the Indianapolis market and revenue growth in the Atlanta market. Based on reports prepared by Miller Kaplan, the markets we operate in decreased 3.4% in total revenues. Net revenue from our radio broadcasting segment, excluding political advertising, during the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased 10.9% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. We recognized approximately $31.0 million of revenue from our Reach Media segment during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to approximately $21.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of approximately $9.9 million. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of the Fantastic Voyage cruise during the second quarter of 2023. We recognized approximately $34.0 million of revenue from our digital segment during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $33.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of approximately $0.6 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher local radio digital revenues including the acquired Indianapolis stations. We recognized approximately $102.1 million of revenue from our cable television segment during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $109.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately $7.4 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower ratings and decreased advertising sales and affiliate fees.

The following chart indicates the sources of our net revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, June 30, 2023 and 2022 and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:





Three Months Ended March 31,















Three Months Ended June 30,













2023

2022

$ Change



% Change

2023

2022

$ Change

% Change



(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)











(in thousands)













(in thousands)





















































Net Revenue:















































Radio Advertising

$ 43,108

$ 39,127

$ 3,981



10.2 %



$ 45,135

$ 44,067

$ 1,068

2.4 % Political Advertising



296



532



(236)



-44.4 %





410



1,686



(1,276)

-75.7 % Digital Advertising



15,024



15,482



(458)



-3.0 %





18,861



17,881



980

5.5 % Cable Television Advertising



25,822



30,414



(4,592)



-15.1 %





30,247



29,120



1,127

3.9 % Cable Television Affiliate Fees



23,837



25,752



(1,915)



-7.4 %





22,184



24,165



(1,981)

-8.2 % Event Revenues & Other



1,782



824



958



116.3 %





12,815



1,738



11,077

637.3 %

















































Net Revenue

$ 109,869

$ 112,131

$ (2,262)



-2.0 %



$ 129,652

$ 118,657

$ 10,995

9.3 %





Six Months Ended June 30,















2023

2022

$ Change



% Change



(Unaudited)













(in thousands)

































Net Revenue:























Radio Advertising

$ 88,242

$ 83,817

$ 4,425



5.3 % Political Advertising



658



2,199



(1,541)



-70.1 % Digital Advertising



33,932



33,363



569



1.7 % Cable Television Advertising



56,069



59,535



(3,466)



-5.8 % Cable Television Affiliate Fees



46,020



49,917



(3,897)



-7.8 % Event Revenues & Other



14,600



1,957



12,643



646.0 %

























Net Revenue

$ 239,521

$ 230,788

$ 8,733



3.8 %

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of long-lived assets, increased to approximately $172.8 million for the six months period ended June 30, 2023, up 16.2% from the approximately $148.7 million incurred for the comparable period in 2022. The overall operating expense increase was driven by higher programming and technical expenses and higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower corporate selling, general and administrative expenses. There was an increase of approximately $8.2 million related to Reach's cruise event, $1.2 million in other radio event expenses, $4.6 million in cable tv content amortization, $5.0 million in employee compensation expenses, $3.8 million in contract labor, talent costs and consulting fees, $2.7 million in corporate professional fees, $2.2 million in variable expenses and $1.0 million in travel, entertainment, marketing and office expenses. These increased expenses were partially offset by a decrease of approximately $3.3 million in Employment Agreement award expenses and a decrease of $1.6 million for corporate business development costs. About $5.9 million of increased expense for the Indianapolis radio acquisition is included in these totals.

Depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to approximately $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately $0.4 million. This decrease is due to capitalized assets becoming fully depreciated.

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets was approximately $38.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $15.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of approximately $23.9 million. The Company recognized a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $16.8 million associated with the sale of the KROI-FM radio broadcasting license during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $22.1 million for its radio broadcasting licenses primarily in its Philadelphia market.

Interest expense decreased to approximately $28.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to approximately $31.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately $3.8 million. The decrease is due to lower overall debt balances outstanding. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased approximately $25.0 million of its 2028 Notes at an average price of approximately 89.1% of par, resulting in a net gain on retirement of debt of approximately $2.4 million.

Other income, net, was approximately $96.5 million and $11.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase was primarily due to the gain on sale of the Company's investment in MGM of approximately $96.8 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized income related to the MGM investment as well as the PPP Loan and related accrued interest that was forgiven.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $22.0 million. This amount is based on the actual effective tax rate of 24.3%. The difference between the effective rate and the Company's statutory rate relates primarily to the effect of state taxes and permanent differences associated with non-deductible officer compensation. The Company also recorded approximately $23.9 million of discrete tax expense related to the gain on sale our MGM investment. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $9.6 million. This amount is based on the actual effective tax rate of 22.0%, which includes 3.5% state income tax, 1.3% related to non-deductible goodwill impairment, 1.1% related to officer's compensation, 0.2% other permanently non-deductible expenses. The Company also recorded approximately $2.1 million of discrete tax benefits primarily related to non-taxable income forgiveness of the PPP Loan. The Company paid income taxes of approximately $1.3 million and $698,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $4.1 million and $3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Class A common stock and repurchased 274,901 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of approximately $1.4 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Class A common stock and repurchased 4,687,068 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of approximately $24.7 million.

Supplemental Financial Information:

For comparative purposes, the following more detailed, unaudited statements of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and June 30, 2023 and 2022 and the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are included.











Three Months Ended March 31, 2023









(in thousands, unaudited)





























































All Other -













Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/









Consolidated Broadcasting Media

Digital Television Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

























































NET REVENUE $ 109,869 $ 35,180 $ 10,917 $ 15,071 $ 49,677 $ (976)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

33,854

10,331

4,032

3,434

16,440

(383)

Selling, general and administrative

36,715

15,942

2,718

7,876

10,817

(638)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

8,530

-

718

0

1,798

6,014

Stock-based compensation

3,278

176

268

40

328

2,466

Depreciation and amortization

2,597

917

40

337

965

338

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets

16,775

16,775

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

101,749

44,140

7,776

11,687

30,348

7,798

Operating income (loss)

8,120

(8,960)

3,141

3,384

19,329

(8,774)

INTEREST INCOME

333

-

-

-

-

333

INTEREST EXPENSE

14,068

56

-

-

1,919

12,094

GAIN ON SALE OF ASSETS

-

-

-

-

-

-

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

2,356

-

-

-

-

2,356

OTHER (EXPENSE), net



(312)

-

-

-

-

(312)

Income (loss) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and

noncontrolling interests in income of subsidiaries

(3,571)

(9,015)

3,141

3,384

17,410

(18,490)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

(1,160)

(1,759)

744

-

4,586

(4,730)

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

(2,411)

(7,256)

2,397

3,384

12,825

(13,760)

INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(2,411)

(7,256)

2,397

3,384

12,825

(13,760)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

511

-

-

-

-

511

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (2,922) $ (7,256) $ 2,397 $ 3,384 $ 12,825 $ (14,271)

































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 30,285 $ 9,022 $ 3,458 $ 3,761 $ 20,622 $ (6,577)











Three Months Ended March 31, 2022









(in thousands, unaudited)





























































All Other -













Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/









Consolidated Broadcasting Media

Digital Television Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

























































NET REVENUE $ 112,131 $ 31,493 $ 10,030 $ 15,486 $ 56,216 $ (1,094)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

28,518

8,876

3,413

3,270

13,341

(382)

Selling, general and administrative

35,210

14,742

2,106

7,593

11,481

(712)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

9,413

-

678

1

1,068

7,666

Stock-based compensation

124

-

-

-

39

85

Depreciation and amortization

2,405

815

47

333

946

264

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

75,670

24,433

6,244

11,197

26,875

6,921

Operating income (loss)

36,461

7,060

3,786

4,289

29,341

(8,015)

INTEREST INCOME

59

-

-

-

-

59

INTEREST EXPENSE

15,927

50

-

79

1,919

13,879

GAIN ON SALE OF ASSETS

-

-

-

-

-

-

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

-

-

-

-

-

-

OTHER INCOME, net



1,986

5

-

-

-

1,981

Income (loss) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and

noncontrolling interests in income of subsidiaries

22,579

7,015

3,786

4,210

27,422

(19,854)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

5,465

1,723

932

-

6,747

(3,937)

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

17,114

5,292

2,854

4,210

20,675

(15,917)

INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

NET (LOSS) INCOME

17,114

5,292

2,854

4,210

20,675

(15,917)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

626

-

-

-

-

626

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 16,488 $ 5,292 $ 2,854 $ 4,210 $ 20,675 $ (16,543)

































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 42,004 $ 7,895 $ 3,833 $ 4,627 $ 30,326 $ (4,677)











Three Months Ended June 30, 2023









(in thousands, unaudited)





























































All Other -













Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/









Consolidated Broadcasting Media

Digital Television Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

























































NET REVENUE $ 129,652 $ 39,196 $ 20,052 $ 18,908 $ 52,430 $ (934)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

32,547

10,525

3,974

3,513

14,919

(383)

Selling, general and administrative

49,777

18,786

10,857

9,264

11,602

(732)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

11,385

-

619

-

1,849

8,917

Stock-based compensation

2,321

114

174

40

231

1,761

Depreciation and amortization

1,886

888

40

364

251

343

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets

22,081

22,081

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

119,996

52,393

15,664

13,182

28,852

9,905

Operating income (loss)

9,655

(13,197)

4,388

5,726

23,578

(10,840)

INTEREST INCOME

1,898

-

-

-

-

1,898

INTEREST EXPENSE

13,972

56

-

-

640

13,277

GAIN ON SALE OF ASSETS

-

-

-

-

-

-

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

-

-

-

-

-

-

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), net

96,773

(67)

-

-

-

96,840

Income (loss) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and

noncontrolling interests in income of subsidiaries

94,355

(13,319)

4,388

5,726

22,938

74,621

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

23,197

(5,160)

1,289

-

6,633

20,435

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

71,158

(8,159)

3,099

5,726

16,305

54,187

INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

NET (LOSS) INCOME

71,158

(8,159)

3,099

5,726

16,305

54,187

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

791

-

-

-

-

791

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 70,366 $ (8,159) $ 3,099 $ 5,726 $ 16,305 $ 53,395

































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 37,503 $ 9,995 $ 4,602 $ 6,157 $ 24,060 $ (7,312)











Three Months Ended June 30, 2022









(in thousands, unaudited)





























































All Other -













Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/









Consolidated Broadcasting Media

Digital Television Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

























































NET REVENUE $ 118,657 $ 37,192 $ 11,093 $ 17,881 $ 53,296 $ (805)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

28,351

9,120

3,727

3,307

12,579

(382)

Selling, general and administrative

35,193

16,418

1,916

6,904

10,377

(422)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

12,016

-

636

6

2,156

9,218

Stock-based compensation

336

(0)

-

-

286

49.61

Depreciation and amortization

2,481

825

46

332

952

326

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets

14,905

14,905

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

93,282

41,268

6,325

10,549

26,350

8,790

Operating income (loss)

25,375

(4,076)

4,768

7,331

26,946

(9,595)

INTEREST INCOME

-

-

-

-

-

-

INTEREST EXPENSE

15,886

50

-

79

1,919

13,838

GAIN ON SALE OF ASSETS

1,855

-

-

-

-

1,855

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

-

-

-

-

-

-

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), net

9,725

(13)

-

-

-

9,738

Income (loss) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and

noncontrolling interests in income of subsidiaries

21,069

(4,139)

4,768

7,253

25,027

(11,840)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

4,125

(6,492)

1,368

-

7,355

1,894

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

16,944

2,353

3,400

7,253

17,672

(13,734)

INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

NET (LOSS) INCOME

16,944

2,353

3,400

7,253

17,672

(13,734)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

650

-

-

-

-

650

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 16,294 $ 2,353 $ 3,400 $ 7,253 $ 17,672 $ (14,384)

































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 47,507 $ 11,672 $ 4,815 $ 7,664 $ 28,185 $ (4,829)











Six Months Ended June 30, 2023









(in thousands, unaudited)





























































All Other -













Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/









Consolidated Broadcasting Media

Digital Television Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

























































NET REVENUE $ 239,521 $ 74,376 $ 30,968 $ 33,979 $ 102,108 $ (1,910)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

66,401

20,855

8,006

6,947

31,359

(766)

Selling, general and administrative

86,492

34,727

13,575

17,140

22,420

(1,370)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

19,915

-

1,337

1

3,647

14,930

Stock-based compensation

5,598

289

443

80

559

4,227

Depreciation and amortization

4,483

1,805

79

701

1,216

682

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets

38,856

38,856

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

221,745

96,532

23,440

24,869

59,201

17,703

Operating income (loss)

17,776

(22,157)

7,528

9,110

42,908

(19,613)

INTEREST INCOME

2,232

-

-

-

-

2,232

INTEREST EXPENSE

28,040

111

-

-

2,559

25,370

GAIN ON SALE OF ASSETS

-

-

-

-

-

-

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

2,356

-

-

-

-

2,356

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), net

96,460

(67)

-

-

-

96,527

Income (loss) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and

noncontrolling interests in income of subsidiaries

90,784

(22,335)

7,528

9,110

40,349

56,132

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

22,037

(6,919)

2,033

-

11,219

15,704

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

68,748

(15,416)

5,495

9,110

29,130

40,428

INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

NET (LOSS) INCOME

68,748

(15,416)

5,495

9,110

29,130

40,428

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

1,303

-

-

-

-

1,303

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 67,444 $ (15,416) $ 5,495 $ 9,110 $ 29,130 $ 39,124

































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 67,790 $ 19,018 $ 8,059 $ 9,917 $ 44,683 $ (13,887)











Six Months Ended June 30, 2022









(in thousands, unaudited)





























































All Other -













Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/









Consolidated Broadcasting Media

Digital Television Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

























































NET REVENUE $ 230,788 $ 68,684 $ 21,123 $ 33,367 $ 109,513 $ (1,899)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

56,869

17,996

7,140

6,577

25,920

(764)

Selling, general and administrative

70,403

31,160

4,022

14,497

21,859

(1,135)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

21,429

-

1,314

7

3,223

16,885

Stock-based compensation

460

(0)

-

-

325

135

Depreciation and amortization

4,886

1,640

93

665

1,899

589

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets

14,905

14,905

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

168,952

65,701

12,569

21,746

53,226

15,710

Operating income (loss)

61,836

2,983

8,554

11,621

56,287

(17,609)

INTEREST INCOME

59

-

-

-

-

59

INTEREST EXPENSE

31,813

99

-

158

3,838

27,718

GAIN ON SALE OF ASSETS

-

-

-

-

-

-

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

1,855

-

-

-

-

1,855

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), net

11,711

(8)

-

-

-

11,719

Income (loss) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and

noncontrolling interests in income of subsidiaries

43,648

2,876

8,554

11,463

52,449

(31,694)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

9,590

(4,769)

2,300

-

14,102

(2,043)

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

34,058

7,645

6,254

11,463

38,347

(29,651)

INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

NET (LOSS) INCOME

34,058

7,645

6,254

11,463

38,347

(29,651)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

1,276

-

-

-

-

1,276

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 32,782 $ 7,645 $ 6,254 $ 11,463 $ 38,347 $ (30,927)

































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 89,512 $ 19,569 $ 8,647 $ 12,291 $ 58,511 $ (9,506)

Urban One, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the first and second fiscal quarters of 2023. The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, December 07, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free 1-844-721-7241; international callers may dial direct (+1) 409-207-6955. The Access Code is 7824764.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EST December 07, 2023 until 12:00 a.m. EST December 14, 2023. Callers may access the replay by calling 1-866-207-1041; international callers may dial direct (+1) 402-970-0847. The replay Access Code is 3718185.

Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.

Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of December 01, 2023, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

Notes:

"Broadcast and digital operating income" consists of net (loss) income before depreciation and amortization, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, income taxes, noncontrolling interest in income (loss) of subsidiaries, interest expense, impairment of long-lived assets, other (income) expense, loss (gain) on retirement of debt, gain on sale-leaseback and interest income. Broadcast and digital operating income is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. Nevertheless, broadcast and digital operating income is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our core operating segments because broadcast and digital operating income provides helpful information about our results of operations apart from expenses associated with our fixed assets and long-lived intangible assets, income taxes, investments, debt financings and retirements, overhead, stock-based compensation, impairment charges, and asset sales. Our measure of broadcast and digital operating income is similar to industry use of station operating income; however, it reflects our more diverse business and therefore is not completely analogous to "station operating income" or other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Broadcast and digital operating income does not purport to represent operating income or loss, or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under generally accepted accounting principles, and should not be considered as an alternative to those measurements as an indicator of our performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to broadcast and digital operating income has been provided in this release.

"Adjusted EBITDA" consists of net income (loss) plus (1) depreciation, amortization, income taxes, interest expense, noncontrolling interest in (loss) income of subsidiaries, impairment of long-lived assets, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on retirement of debt, gain on sale-leaseback, Employment Agreement and incentive plan award expenses and other compensation, contingent consideration from acquisition, corporate development costs, severance-related costs, cost investment income, less (2) other income and interest income. Net income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization is commonly referred to in our business as "EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. However, we believe Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a company's operating performance and is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our business because Adjusted EBITDA excludes charges for depreciation, amortization and interest expense that have resulted from our acquisitions and debt financing, our taxes, impairment charges, and gain on retirements of debt. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from the expenses associated with our fixed assets and long-lived intangible assets or capital structure. EBITDA is frequently used as one of the measures for comparing businesses in the broadcasting industry, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including, but not limited to the fact that our definition includes the results of all four segments (radio broadcasting, Reach Media, digital and cable television). Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA do not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under generally accepted accounting principles, and should not be considered as alternatives to those measurements as an indicator of our performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has been provided in this release.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, Urban One had 47,420,832 and 51,182,831 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, Urban One had 47,629,163 and 50,086,346 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, Urban One had 47,514,722 and 50,994,612 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, Urban One had 47,420,832 and 55,097,781 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, Urban One had 50,616,435 and 54,658,543 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, Urban One had 50,373,714 and 54,871,963 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.