Parker Waichman LLP Applauds Decision to Transfer the Oral Phenylephrine Multidistrict Litigation to the Eastern District of New York

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP, a national leader in consumer protection and product liability litigation, is proud to announce the newly established multidistrict litigation (MDL No. 3089) concerning Oral Phenylephrine Marketing and Sales Practices. The United States Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ordered the centralization of numerous related actions into this MDL, which will be presided over by the Honorable Brian M. Cogan in the Eastern District of New York.

Prior to the formation of this MDL, Parker Waichman filed two distinct class actions in the Eastern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of a wide variety of inefficacious over the counter cold medicine products and supports centralization of these actions in the Eastern District of New York.

The litigation encompasses claims against various pharmaceutical companies including, but not limited to, Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, and Procter & Gamble, alleging that over-the-counter cough and cold medications containing phenylephrine as an active ingredient are ineffective in relieving nasal congestion, performing no better than a placebo. This centralization aims to address common factual questions surrounding the efficacy of oral phenylephrine, defendants' knowledge thereof, and the regulatory backdrop provided by a September 2023 determination by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee.

Parker Waichman LLP's involvement in this landmark case underscores the firm's dedication to advocating for consumer rights and its expertise in managing complex litigations of this nature. Previously appointed to the Plaintiff Executive Committee in another MDL overseen by Judge Cogan (In re Bayer Corp. Combination Aspirin Products Marketing & Sales Practices Litigation, MDL 2023), and many others, the firm brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to this significant case.

"As steadfast advocates for consumers' rights and public health, we are committed to ensuring that justice is served for the countless consumers who may have been misled by the purported benefits of these widely used pharmaceutical products," stated Melanie Muhlstock, Managing Partner of the Mass Torts Department at Parker Waichman LLP. "The formation of MDL 3089 represents a crucial step in addressing widespread concerns about the marketing and efficacy of oral phenylephrine products."

For further information, please contact 516.466.6500.

About Parker Waichman LLP

Parker Waichman LLP is a leading national law firm with extensive experience in consumer protection and product liability litigation. Committed to advocating for the rights of consumers and individuals adversely affected by corporate misconduct, the firm has a long history of securing significant legal victories, obtaining significant jury awards and settlements, and advocating for reforms that promote public safety and well-being. For additional information about filing a claim, visit our Phenylephrine Claims page.

