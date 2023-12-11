Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 51 winners of 2024 Marshall Scholarship

The largest cohort in scholarship history after Prime Minister Sunak and President Biden signed the Atlantic Declaration in June 2023.
NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 51 winners of the 2024 Marshall Scholarship recently announced by the British Government. Marshall Scholars are among the most accomplished recent graduates in the United States.
The incoming class is the seventieth class of the Marshall Scholarship program, created by an Act of British Parliament in 1953 in gratitude for the United States' assistance under the Marshall Plan. The increase in funding was announced earlier this year in the UK and US' new economic partnership known as the "Atlantic Declaration."
This year's class includes aspiring diplomats, doctors, fighter pilots, and scientists. Half of the 2024 class will pursue STEM-related degrees, including several who will study issues relating to the ethics and advancement of Artificial Intelligence.
The program is principally funded by the British Government but also benefits from generous support through partnership arrangements with world-leading British academic institutions, the Association of Marshall Scholars, and the British Schools & Universities Foundation. Winners pursue graduate degrees in almost any academic subject at any university in the UK.
The 2024 Marshall Scholarship recipients are:
Recipient
US University
Adrian Ali-Caccamo
Georgetown University
Richard Allen
Harvard University
Robert Atkinson
Yale University
Arushi Avachat
UCLA
Simar Bajaj
Harvard University
Jamila Beesley
Brown University
Xavier Blackwell-Lipkind
Yale University
Alexis Bradstreet
US Military Academy
Madison Brode
Mississippi State University
Jilkiah Bryant
University of Mississippi
Kaitlin Bui
Brown University
Anushree Chaudhuri
MIT
Hari Choudhari
Georgetown University
Rosie Contino
University of Denver
Charlotte d'Halluin
US Naval Academy
Alexander Dyer
Harvard University
Ashley Fuchs
University of Pennsylvania
Logan Glasstetter
Duke University
Liza Goldberg
Stanford University
Owen Graham
US Air Force Academy
Naomi Greenberg
Georgetown University
Austin Hickle
Southern Methodist University
Robby Hill
Yale University
Maeve Janecka
Georgia Institute of Technology
Haaris Jilani
Georgia Institute of Technology
Ahalya Lettenberger
Rice University
Rupert Li
MIT
Andrew Lorenzen
Cornell University
Maryann Lorino
Tulane University
Michael Lundgren
Georgetown University
Kendra Lyimo
University of Notre Dame
Sarosh Nagar
Harvard University
Kit Neikirk
University of Hawaii - Hilo
Gina Ngo
Villanova University
Mary Olson
Columbia University
Ethan Ostrow
University of Chicago
Nils Peterson
University of Wisconsin - Madison
Amarachukwu Precious Ifeji
Northeastern University
Eva Rothenberg
Emory University
Olivia Sally
Yale University
Ronald Sullivan III
Harvard University
Maxwell Teszler
Dartmouth University
Samuel Thorpe
Williams College
Cameron Tice
Auburn University
Kyle Tucker
Indiana University – Bloomington
Martayn Van de Wall
US Military Academy
Iona Volynets
Syracuse University
Anya Wahal
Georgetown University
Kathryn Yurechko
Washington & Lee University
About the Association of Marshall Scholars
The Association of Marshall Scholars works to strengthen US-UK ties and also the Marshall Scholarship. Historically, the transatlantic alliance has served as a lynchpin for liberal democracy, prosperity, and global peace. A valuable thread of this relationship has been the Marshall Scholarship, an educational program strengthening international exchange and advancement in nearly every field of human endeavor.
For more information, please visit: www.marshallscholars.org
