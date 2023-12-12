Make-A-Wish America Welcomes Tierney Remick to National Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish America has appointed Tierney Remick, vice chairman and co-leader of Korn Ferry's global board and CEO practice, to its national board of directors. Remick is a recognized expert on the changing profile of CEO leadership and boardroom dynamics. She has a proven track record of success in identifying and recruiting top talent for leadership roles in both public and private companies.

"We are honored to welcome Tierney Remick to our national board of directors," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Her extensive experience in executive recruitment and leadership development will further strengthen the national board of directors as we deliver the life-changing impact of a wish to even more wish kids and their families."

As a leading voice on executive and management issues, Remick has regularly contributed to CNBC, the Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Chief Executive Magazine and other top tier media outlets. She also serves as a board member on the Harvard Kennedy School's Women and Public Policy Leadership Board.

Prior to her current role, Remick served as the global president of Korn Ferry's consumer/retail industry practice for over 10 years and sat on the company's global operating committee. Before joining Korn Ferry, Remick spent time at another global executive search firm. Her earlier experience includes working for The Leo Burnett Company, a leading international advertising agency.

"I am honored and privileged to become a part of the Make-A-Wish team, an organization that is dedicated to bringing hope and joy to children and families all over the world in their most vulnerable moments," Remick said.

Remick joins a distinguished group of board members from a myriad of industries and disciplines who are committed to helping Make-A-Wish grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. To learn more about Make-A-Wish and to find out how to get involved, visit wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

