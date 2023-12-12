Mott Corporation and South Korean Partner DL E&C Announce Eight-Figure Agreement with S-OIL to Advance Cutting Edge Chemical Production

FARMINGTON, Conn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mott Corporation, a global leader in filtration and flow control solutions, announced a new eight-figure agreement with South Korean refinery S-OIL. Mott and its Korean partner DL E&C are teaming up to provide critical filtration technology for S-OIL's groundbreaking Shaheen project in Ulsan, South Korea.

This new partnership strengthens Mott's position as one of the world's top designers and manufacturers of filtration and flow control technology for a range of industries, including aerospace and defense, clean energy, healthcare, and petrochemical refining. Mott has delivered best-in-class engineering and technical services for customers in those industries and others for more than sixty years.

"This new partnership advances our strategy to apply our world class filtration and flow control technology to a variety of end markets," said Patrick Hill, VP of Process Systems, Americas, at Mott. "We're proud to partner with DL E&C to deliver this custom-engineered filtration system and play a part in the ambitious Shaheen project."

The Shaheen project will produce chemicals including ethylene, one of the most widely used chemicals in the world, which enables production of everything from plastics to textiles. Mott's advanced filter system removes fine particulates present in feeder streams for chemical conversion processes. The system is designed to run fully automated, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week without shutdown.

"We appreciate this innovative partnership with Mott as we embark on this important project for S-OIL," shared C.S. Kim, Vice President (Plant), Procurement at DL E&C. "Mott is uniquely capable of delivering the advanced filtration technology required for the Shaheen project."

This announcement follows Mott's acquisitions of Italian filtration supplier ASCO Filtri and Michigan-based water reclamation innovator Digested Organics. With the new partnership, Mott continues to diversify its business sectors and bolster its global network of partners and subsidiaries.

"Mott's world-class filtration products will help enable the success of our Shaheen project, which will be one of the largest refinery-integrated steam crackers in the world," added S-OIL. "We are thrilled to partner with Mott and DL E&C to meet increasing global demand for petrochemicals."

About DL E&C

DL E&C was the first construction company founded in Korea, incorporated in 1939. Recognized for its technical leadership in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction sector, the company has completed construction, civil engineering, and plant projects in over 40 countries around the world. DL E&C's corporate philosophy also emphasizes growing in harmony, cultivating prosperity, and improving the quality of life.

About S-OIL

S-OIL, Korea's third-largest refiner, was established in 1976 and produces lube base oil, petro-chemical products, and crude oil. S-OIL's refining facilities are based in the Onsan Industrial Complex of Ulsan, and are capable of producing up to 669,000 barrels a day. The company is also establishing itself as a leader in environmental and consumer protection while producing and supplying high quality petroleum products. Saudi Aramco is the majority shareholder of S-OIL.

About Mott Corporation

Mott is a 100% employee-owned company, and it is one of the world's most innovative manufacturers, providing filtration and flow control solutions to cutting edge industries including semiconductor, clean energy, aerospace, and healthcare. Mott's mission critical precision solutions continually earn customers' trust and advance human progress in the foremost needed markets. For more information, visit https://www.mottcorp.com/ .

Media Contact: Sean O'Brian, Marketing Director, sobrien@mottcorp.com

