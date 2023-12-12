Playtech's PAM solution and Anaxi™ Class II Slots Games to Further Enhance the Tribal Gaming Experience

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtech is bringing its leading technology to the Class II Mobile-on-Premise gaming experience to WinStar World Casino and Resort through its partnership with Anaxi, Aristocrat's online Real Money Gaming division.

Class II Mobile-on-Premise gaming is an advancement in the tribal gaming industry within the United States and it incorporates a combination of Bingo and non-banked card games, making it the first of its kind. Playtech and Anaxi will merge their expertise in Playtech's Player Account Management (PAM) solution and Mobile Gaming Application Development with Anaxi Class II Slots games to support the growing requirements of tribal gaming.

This advancement permits Class II slot gaming to take place in a designated geographic area, in adherence to the regulations established by the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) and the Indian Gaming Regulation Act (IGRA). As a result, players located within the specified zone can now enjoy the excitement of Class II slot gaming on their mobile devices, ensuring a convenient and enjoyable experience.

Jonathan Doubilet VP U.S Business Operations at Playtech said; "We are proud to collaborate with Anaxi and WinStar World Casino and Resort as the technology provider of choice. As the largest casino in the Western Hemisphere, WinStar World Casino and Resort is just the beginning of our journey. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of supporting innovation in tribal gaming supporting a cutting-edge, Class II Mobile-on-Premise gaming experience for the very first time. We take pride in offering our advanced technology and vast industry knowledge that will greatly benefit WinStar World Casino and Resort."

Josh Morris – SVP Product & Technology iGaming at Anaxi said; "We are thrilled to have Playtech as our technology partner and to be working with them to introduce the Class II Mobile-on-Premise gaming experience to WinStar World Casino and Resort. We firmly believe that Anaxi's Remote Game Server (RGS) and Class II Slots game, combined with Playtech's seamless integration of their PAM solution and WinStar World Casino and Resort's on-property casino amenities, will provide an immersive experience that exceeds gaming patron's expectations.

About Anaxi

Anaxi is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX: ALL) dedicated online Real Money Gaming and Customer Experience Solutions business. Founded in 2022, Anaxi creates destinations where players can enjoy the excitement of online Real Money Gaming with confidence. Powered by the world's greatest gaming content and the creativity of over 800 passionate people, Anaxi is on a mission to become the most trusted name in online RMG, globally. Anaxi: Experience Entertainment.

For more: www.anaxi.com / www.aristocrat.com

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling industry with over 7,300 employees across 19 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.

Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. Playtech directly owns and operates Snaitech, the leading sports betting and gaming company in online and retail in Italy.

www.playtech.com

