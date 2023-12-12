Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Atlanta Heart Specialists in its Partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Atlanta Heart Specialists ("AHS") in its partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners. AHS provides general, diagnostic, and interventional cardiology services throughout its eight locations and two vascular labs in the Greater Atlanta market. AHS' provider base includes fifteen cardiologists, six mid-level providers, and one podiatrist.

(PRNewswire)

Provident has been with us every step of the way. Couldn't have done it without them!

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Director Eric Major. McDonald Hopkins, LLP served as legal counsel to AHS and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to Cardiovascular Associates of America. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Going through the M&A process was a long, winding road. Provident has been with us every step of the way. Couldn't have done it without them!" noted Dr. David Song, Managing Partner at AHS.

"Congratulations to the AHS physicians and the CVAUSA team on this partnership" noted Major. "AHS has grown into a leading provider of high-quality patient care in Metro Atlanta with an expansive footprint and breadth of cardiovascular services. We look forward to following their continued success."

About Atlanta Heart Specialists

Headquartered in Tucker, GA, Atlanta Heart Specialists is a leading provider of full-continuum cardiovascular care to communities in Northeast Georgia. Founded in 2000, the Company has built a significant presence in the Atlanta market with its physicians having long-standing community relationships, diverse skill-sets, and high-quality reputation for over 20 years. Visit https://www.ahsmed.net/ for more information.

About Cardiovascular Associates of America

Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America is a physician-led network committed to leading cardiology into a value-based future that benefits patients, partnering with payers, primary care groups, and more to transform care delivery. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including cardiology. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Contact: Provident Healthcare Partners

Gina Casiello

877-742-9800

gcasiello@providenthp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC