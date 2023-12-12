Rocket Homes Launches First AI-Driven Apple CarPlay Feature to Fuel Homeownership

Rocket Homes now shows nearby homes for sale on the car screen through Apple CarPlay.

DETROIT, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Homes, a tech-based real estate service provider and part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced its iOS app is now available on car, truck and SUV infotainment screens through Apple CarPlay – turning the everyday commute into an exciting and natural part of the homebuying journey.

The Rocket Homes app now merges the house hunt with the open road. Homes listed for sale can be seen in the "Nearby" tab of the Rocket Homes app on CarPlay. With a tap of the vehicle's screen, drivers can easily get directions to the home, call an agent or save the listing to their "Favorites." Once they reach their destination, users can easily take a deeper dive into the detailed photos and specifications of each home from the app on their iPhone.

"The Rocket Homes app is making house hunting more convenient for busy homebuyers on-the-go," said Doug Seabolt, CEO of Rocket Homes. "When looking for a new home, the search never stops – even when you are driving around town. That was the thought that led to this feature. Now, when home shoppers see a place that catches their eye, they do not need to remember an address, cross streets or a phone number because Rocket Homes has it handled for them."

Exploring properties is one of the longest and most critical stages of the homeownership journey – which can take months or even years, according to a recent report from Rocket Mortgage. Rocket Homes' advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities learn a home shopper's preferences through each "Favorited" listing in CarPlay or the mobile app. Leveraging AI, the app displays nearby homes that match the individual user's preferences – streamlining the often-tedious and time-consuming house hunting process.

"By using the Rocket Homes app through CarPlay, homebuyers are able to visualize what their future could look like in real-time, bringing real estate to life right on the street where buyers could potentially live," said Eric Prigot, Founder and Principle Real Estate Agent at The Collective Team at Compass. "As technology continues to evolve, integrating mobility in the home search experience will become preferred for many homebuyers, which is exactly what Rocket Homes is accomplishing today with this innovative product."

With more than 98% of cars in the U.S. supporting CarPlay, and the majority of Americans with smartphones owning iPhones, the Rocket Homes Apple CarPlay feature meets homebuyers where they spend 1,000 hours a year on average – driving in their cars. This transforms a time that was once only spent with music, podcasts and audio books into a pivotal moment in the path to homeownership.

Additionally, Rocket Homes has been included in the App Store's list of Best App for Homebuying and was recently recognized on Apple's list of Best Apps for iOS 17. Homebuyers can download the Rocket Homes app from the App Store, which will then appear on their Apple CarPlay dashboard. To shop for or list a home, speak with a real estate agent or for more information, visit RocketHomes.com.

About Rocket Homes

Rocket Homes is a tech-based real estate service provider and home search site which is a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT). It manages a Partner Agent Network across America that includes some of the top agents nationwide and has assisted nearly one million consumers with their home buying and selling needs. All of its Partner Agents are prescreened and demonstrate exceptional client service, knowledge and experience in their local communities. Rocket Homes hosts a website and mobile app that consumers can use to search for homes, connect with a real estate professional and obtain mortgage approval through sister company Rocket Mortgage – creating a seamless, fully integrated home buying and selling experience. For more information, please visit RocketHomes.com.

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Amrock, Rocket Money, Rocket Loans, Rocket Mortgage Canada, Lendesk, Core Digital Media, Rocket Central and Rocket Connections.

Rocket Companies' mission is to be the best at creating certainty in life's most complex moments so its clients can pursue their financial dreams. The Company helps clients achieve the goal of home ownership and financial freedom through industry-leading client experiences powered by its simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage, part of Rocket Companies, #1 in client satisfaction for both primary mortgage origination and servicing 21 times – the most of any mortgage lender. For more information, please visit our Corporate Website or Investor Relations Website.

Suite of logos for Rocket Sister Companies including Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans, Rocket Loans, Rocket Homes and Rocket HQ

