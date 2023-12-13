Blo Blow Dry Bar Ramps Up Development Efforts, Secures Multi-Unit Agreement in Greater Nashville Area

North America's Leading Blow Dry Bar Franchise Brings Three New Bars to Tennessee

MT. JULIET, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, has announced a signed multi-unit agreement that will bring three new locations to Tennessee. The first bar will be located in Mt. Juliet and is slated to open in 2024. Site selection for the next two locations is underway, with one opening per year. This agreement expands the brand's footprint and joins three additional locations throughout the state.

Behind the multi-unit agreement is long-time Tennessee resident, Trupti Patel. Patel was first introduced to Blo Blow Dry Bar as a customer and then became a loyal member. She enjoyed being able to receive top-notch hair and makeup services quickly and conveniently. Her husband, a business owner himself with experience in franchising, saw her passion for the concept and encouraged Trupti to take the plunge in opening up her own location. With a master's degree in organizational management and nearly two decades working in corporate Accounting/Finance roles, Patel brings a wealth of knowledge with her in this new professional venture.

"When I made the decision to step into entrepreneurship, all roads led to Blo Blow Dry Bar," said Patel. "I'm continuously impressed with their business model and overall mission. For women, it's more than just enhancing your physical appearance, it's about creating a vessel for your inner beauty to shine through. Our bars are one-stop shops for women to achieve confidence with convenience, a concept that I'm excited to bring to the Wilson county area."

Having lived in Tennessee for over 20 years, Patel has identified a need for a business concept like Blo Blow Dry Bar. As a result, she has committed to bringing three locations to the area over the next three years.

"Trupti's dedication and vision align perfectly with our brand's mission to make every woman feel like the best version of themselves," says Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "We look forward to watching her passion and expertise shine in the Tennessee market and can't wait to bring our Blo experience to even more women in the state."

Just at the start of the runway, the global salon services market is currently valued at $230.6B and expected to experience continuous growth. With consumers placing a greater focus on experience, Blo Blow Dry Bar is primed to match their growing demands with an established business model that is designed for franchisee success.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

