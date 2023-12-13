Familiprix selects Nuvei as payment partner

One of the most important independent pharmacy chains in Canada is now enabling customers to purchase products online for the first time due to partnership with the Canadian fintech company

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, is today announcing its partnership with Familiprix, a leading retail pharmacy network based in Quebec, Canada, to launch an eCommerce app that enables their affiliated pharmacists to accept online payments for the first time.

Through its full suite of payment services, including authorization, settlement, and user management solutions, Nuvei is empowering the pharmacists of Familiprix to optimize their payment operations, maximize acceptance rates, and provide a frictionless and secure checkout experience for eCommerce customers. Nuvei's full stack core payments platform, including its Web Store Front technology, is enabling Familiprix customers to shop and pay online via credit cards, as well as all the relevant alternative payment methods in Quebec.

Familiprix's network, which comprises over 400 independent pharmacies located across Quebec and New Brunswick, serves local communities with a wide range of pharmaceutical and health-related products and services. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, Familiprix's network is both extending its market reach to new customers and enhancing the shopping experience by enabling consumers to make purchases through an e-commerce platform for at-home delivery or in-store pick-up for the first time.

In addition to enabling consumers to pay conveniently, Nuvei is also supporting Familiprix to onboard new pharmacies to accept online payments efficiently when they join the Familiprix network. Familiprix's Control Panel Master Account enables management of each store in the independent network through a single CPanel login, while individual pharmacy agents can simultaneously access Nuvei's Control Panel PayLink solution.

Charles Nadeau, Familiprix E-commerce and digital experience director, commented on the announcement: "It is a big step for Familiprix and our affiliated members to launch an e-commerce platform and we are glad that Nuvei supported us to handle the online payment. Being able to accept online payments for the first time is a step-change in the service we can offer our customers. The process to launch our online checkout with Nuvei has been very smooth. We're looking forward to growing our partnership in the future, and to attracting more consumers interested in buying online at www.familiprix.com."

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Familiprix to support its digital transformation journey. Our solutions and expertise will enable Familiprix to move seamlessly into the digital commerce space and accelerate its revenue growth through winning new customers and optimizing payments. As a global payments company with a deep Canadian heritage, we are proud to be working with such a strong Canadian brand that is depended upon by so many Quebec and New Brunswick citizens."

About Familiprix

Familiprix, with its headquarters in Québec City, consists of 431 pharmacies with over one billion dollars in retail sales. Recognized by its forward-thinking mindset and high level of professionalism, Familiprix and it's affiliated members employs more than 7000 people throughout its network and covers all of Quebec and parts of New Brunswick. The banner's pharmacies are organized by surface area into four categories: clinique, régulière, extra and santé which is focused on people and healthy lifestyles.

Familiprix is among the most admired companies in Quebec (source : Reputation Study, Léger, 2023) and ranks first regarding the consumer experience in the pharmacy sector (Source : Wow study, Léger, 2023)

Familiprix is one of the few group of independent pharmacist-owners with its own distribution centres. Located in Quebec City, the centres supply the daily needs of pharmacies owned by their affiliated members.

Familiprix is a group of dynamic healthcare professionals who are actively involved in their communities and listen to the needs of their clients.

For more information, visit www.familiprix.com

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and more than 669 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

