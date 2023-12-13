GoodLeap Hires Daniel Lotano as Chief Strategy Officer to Help Accelerate GoodLeap's Growth

Lotano joins from EverBright, where he helped build one of the fastest-growing clean energy marketplaces

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC, America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, today announced it has hired Daniel Lotano to serve as Chief Strategy Officer. He joins from EverBright, a clean energy marketplace for the residential sector across the U.S., where he served as the company's President. Lotano brings more than 20 years of expertise in building and scaling financing and technology-driven solutions for the clean energy sector and will play a critical role in GoodLeap's next chapter of growth.

Over an impressive career, Lotano served in several leadership roles, including seven years at NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) where he helped lead the company to a $14 billion market cap and a 300% total investor return. He then spent the last two years building EverBright, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), which quickly became one of the fastest-growing clean energy marketplaces in the country.

Hayes Barnard, GoodLeap's Founder, Chairman, and CEO, said: "Dan has the unique quality of having worked in clean energy and the utility industry for twenty years while remaining hungry to innovate with disruptive technology. He's joining GoodLeap at a pivotal time to help accelerate our momentum and develop new areas of technology".

Dan Lotano said: "I've always admired GoodLeap for its proven leadership team, incredible client network, and clear go-to-market strategies all powered by the industry's best-in-class technology platform. I am excited to be building solutions to accelerate the adoption of sustainable solutions with GoodLeap."

About GoodLeap

