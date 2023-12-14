Fuel Cycle Recognized by Comparably for 2023 Best CEO, Best Company for Diversity, and Best Company for Women

Fuel Cycle Recognized by Comparably for 2023 Best CEO, Best Company for Diversity, and Best Company for Women

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle, the insights platform to accelerate decision intelligence, proudly revealed today its triple triumph in the 2023 Comparably Awards, clinching prestigious titles in the categories of Best CEO, Best Company for Diversity, and Best Company for Women.

Fuel Cycle Logo (PRNewswire)

At Fuel Cycle, we champion inclusivity, innovation, and a people-centric approach.

Fuel Cycle actively cultivates an inclusive work environment by implementing various initiatives. These include comprehensive diversity and inclusion training, equitable pay policies, flexible work arrangements, mentorship programs, and recruitment strategies designed to champion diverse talent. Through substantial investments in leadership development and collaboration with external organizations, Fuel Cycle is dedicated to establishing a workplace that fosters the growth and contributions of every individual, irrespective of their gender or background, thereby ensuring collective success.

Under CEO Eran Gilad's and the rest of the leadership team's visionary leadership, the company has flourished to new heights, marked by a commitment to employee well-being, innovative strategies, and sustainable growth. This accolade underscores Fuel Cycle's dedication to fostering a dynamic and progressive organization that places a premium on its workforce, consistently achieving outstanding outcomes.

"We are truly grateful for Fuel Cycle's recognition in these three categories. Being recognized for Best CEO, alongside our achievements as the Best Company for Diversity and Best Company for Women, highlights the unwavering dedication of our exceptional team," expresses Fuel Cycle's Vice President of Marketing, Brad Schechter. "At Fuel Cycle, we champion inclusivity, innovation, and a people-centric approach. These accolades reinforce our steadfast commitment to cultivating an environment that fosters diverse perspectives, and our collective success is a testament to everyone's contributions. We take great pride in our shared accomplishments and look forward with enthusiasm to the journey ahead as we continue to lead with purpose and vision."

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Workers answer structured questions (yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, multiple-choice) on different workplace topics. Each answer is given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size. The final data set is compiled from 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

The Best CEO award is chosen based on approval ratings and sentiment from employees on their Chief Executive Officers.

The Best Company for Diversity award is chosen based on feedback solely from employees of color (non-Caucasian) on their workplace experiences in core culture metrics including executive leadership, coworkers, environment, compensation, growth opportunities, happiness, perks & benefits, work-life balance, company outlook, and more.

The Best Company for Women award is chosen based on feedback solely from female employees on their workplace experiences in the same core culture metrics as above.

To learn more about Fuel Cycle, please visit https://fuelcycle.com.

About Comparably

Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on its annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com.

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle accelerates decision intelligence for legendary brands. We achieve this by enabling organizations to capture, analyze, and act on insights required to launch new products, acquire customers, and gain market share. By leveraging the Research Engine, which powers leading market research communities, brands forge connections with their key audiences and harness actionable insights that drive confident business decisions.

Fuel Cycle Contact

Kalyn Stockman

Manager, Corporate Marketing

Fuel Cycle

kstockman@fuelcycle.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fuel Cycle