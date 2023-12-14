First-chair trial lawyer handles high-stakes patent litigation

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Gurka joins Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm's Intellectual Property Department, bringing nearly three decades of intellectual property law experience, with a focus on complex patent litigation.

IP Litigator Jon Gurka Joins Crowell & Moring (PRNewswire)

Gurka's intellectual property practice spans patent, trademark, trade dress, copyright, trade secret, unfair competition, and breach of contract matters. He handles cases that involve complex technologies, including blockchain, semiconductor processing and manufacturing, computer hardware and software systems, microprocessor control systems, electro-mechanical control systems, complex digital signal processing techniques, computer numerical control machines and systems, telecommunications, medical devices and surgical procedures, and thermodynamic systems and processes.

"Jon is an important strategic fit, bringing a rare combination of defensive patent litigation experience, as well as plaintiff-side patent litigation," said Anne Li, co-chair of the firm's Patents Practice Group.

Over the past several years, Crowell has created one of the largest Intellectual Property practices in the nation, combining with Brinks, Gilson & Lione, adding Sari Depreeuw in Brussels, Jason Stiehl in Chicago, and most recently, a three-person intellectual property team led by IP litigator Paul Keller in New York.

Gurka builds on a period of sustained growth at Crowell. Since 2019, the firm has added more than 60 lateral partners to its intellectual property, litigation, regulatory, and transactional departments.

"Jon's arrival is a really exciting expansion of the patent litigation team in our Southern California offices where we have a growing number of technology clients based on the West Coast," said Deborah E. Arbabi, managing partner of Crowell & Moring's Orange County office.

Gurka has served as a first chair or second chair trial lawyer in numerous jury and bench trials. He helped score a $466 million verdict for Masimo Corporation in a jury trial against Philips Electronics North America Corp. and Philips Medizin Systeme Böblingen GmbH based on infringement of its patents covering pulse oximetry technology. Gurka led the successful defense against Philips' counterclaims seeking $169 million for alleged infringement of its patents – the jury found no liability and awarded zero damages.

"Crowell has built a premier IP practice. A transition to a full-service firm will allow me to expand my practice, fully support clients in complex cases, and further build on my experience," Gurka said.

Before joining Crowell, Gurka was a partner at Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear LLP, where he served as co-chair of its Electrical Engineering/Computer Science/Consumer Electronics Litigation Practice Group and Trade Secret/Employment Mobility Litigation Practice Group. Besides serving on many other firm-management committees, Gurka also served as the chair of recruiting for more than 10 years. Prior to law school, he was a senior information management consultant with Andersen Consulting, now Accenture, working in software application development.

For his work on behalf of clients, Gurka has been recognized as a "Patent Star" in Managing Intellectual Property's IP Star Guide, one of the "World's Top 1000 Leading Patent Professionals" by Intellectual Asset Magazine, and a "Top 75 Intellectual Property Litigator in California" by Daily Journal.

Gurka earned his law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law and his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Connecticut.

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and corporate and transactional issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service, as well as its programs and initiatives to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Media Contact:

Email: prteam@crowell.com

Crowell & Moring LLP (PRNewsfoto/Crowell & Moring LLP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crowell & Moring LLP