Making "Above and Beyond" Business as Usual - SupplyHouse.com's Giving Back Initiatives

Led by their core value of generosity, SupplyHouse.com supported a diverse range of organizations and events throughout the year while fostering community and promoting well-being. Their annual "Trade Tuesday" campaign, which promised to donate $2 to the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) and the PHCC Educational Foundation for every engagement on their Trade Tuesday social media posts, received enough combined likes, comments, and shares to make a $57,000 contribution.

In addition to Trade Tuesday, SupplyHouse.com celebrated tradespeople by contributing $2,500 to The Blue-Collar Soiree, organized by The Wise Up Foundation – a special event that aims to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work and dedication of blue-collar workers.

SupplyHouse.com also supported the future of the industry through the 2024 Next Generation HVAC Trade Academy Scholarship, sponsored by HousecallPro. By providing tools for this year's award recipients, the company is investing in aspiring HVAC professionals and offering them the resources they need for career advancement.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to give back," said SupplyHouse.com Employee Experience and Culture Manager, Julie Collins. "it's more than just a corporate responsibility initiative; it's a reflection of how our team collectively values and embraces generosity."

Even beyond the trades, SupplyHouse.com found a way to make an impact. Key initiatives in 2023 included a partnership with Operation Tiny Home, an organization that supports and assists individuals facing housing insecurity. SupplyHouse.com contributed all the electrical materials needed to build a home for a woman battling escalated Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

The company also gave back through the Charity Miles app, which allowed employees to collectively walk, run, and bike their way to a $1,690.28 donation to Island Harvest Food Bank.

SupplyHouse.com is committed to expanding its giveback initiatives in 2024 by empowering and supporting those currently in the skilled trades and future tradespeople through new partnerships, product donations, trade programs, and scholarships. You can learn more about how SupplyHouse.com supports the skilled trades by following them on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SupplyHouse.com is a leading distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, and electrical supplies that promises exceptional service and reliably fast shipping times.

