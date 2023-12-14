Smithfield Foods Takes a Bite Out of Hunger This Holiday Season

Company Donates More than 32,000 Pounds of Protein to Northern Illinois Food Bank

SMITHFIELD, Va., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods donated more than 32,000 pounds of protein, the equivalent of 130,000 servings, to the Northern Illinois Food Bank. This donation of pork products will help fight hunger and provide nutritionally important protein for Illinois families this holiday season.

"Hunger does not take a holiday break and neither do we," said Jonathan Toms, senior manager of community development for Smithfield Foods. "Together, with our more than 2,000 Illinois team members, Smithfield Foods is proud to give back in the best way that we know how this holiday season, by providing essential protein to our neighbors in need. The holiday season should be spent celebrating with loved ones, not worrying about finding food to put on the table."

Following the food donation, team members from Smithfield's St. Charles location volunteered at the food bank, sorting and packing meals for their neighbors in need.

"We are so grateful for our longstanding partners at Smithfield Foods," said Jacob Lamplough, donor development manager for Northern Illinois Food Bank. "The enduring collaboration has allowed us to strengthen our communities together. Today's generous protein donation will significantly contribute to addressing the increasing needs in our communities. As we witness a growing need, focusing on protein in our distributions becomes paramount. This support from Smithfield Foods exemplifies the power of partnerships in creating positive impacts and nourishing those who need it most."

The Northern Illinois Food Bank provides 250,000 meals per day across 13 Illinois counties by partnering with more than 900 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and youth and senior feeding programs through the Feeding America Network.

Since 2008, Smithfield's signature hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein all 50 U.S. states, as well as in Poland, Romania and Mexico. In 2022, Smithfield donated nearly 25 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. To reflect its continued commitment to fighting food insecurity, Smithfield has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

For more information about Smithfield's programs to support local communities, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/helping-communities.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Threads.

About Northern Illinois Food Bank

For the past 40 years, Northern Illinois Food Bank has been dedicated to solving hunger and empowering neighbors. Our vision at Northern Illinois Food Bank is for everyone in Northern Illinois to have the food they need to thrive. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and proud member of Feeding America, we serve our neighbors in 13 counties with dignity, equity and convenience, providing 250,000 meals a day. We bring together manufacturers, local and corporate grocers, area farmers, corporations, foundations, and individuals who donate food and funding, and each week nearly 1,000 volunteers help us evaluate, repack, and distribute food. We also proudly partner with more than 900 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and youth and senior feeding programs to provide nutritious food and resources. Our distribution centers are located in Geneva, Lake Forest, Rockford and Joliet. Find out how you can get help, volunteer, donate or get involved at SolveHungerToday.org, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

