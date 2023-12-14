Thoma Bravo Makes Strategic Investment in BlueMatrix

Investment to Accelerate Global Growth and Innovation

MIAMI and DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to make a strategic growth investment in BlueMatrix, a leading end-to-end content creation and distribution platform for investment research providers. Upon closing of the transaction, Founder and CEO Patricia Horotan will continue to lead the company and will retain a significant ownership position. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Thoma Bravo Logo (PRNewswire)

BlueMatrix is the trusted investment research and publishing platform of choice for many of the world's leading investment banks and research analysts. The company's fully integrated and cloud-based solutions provide end-to-end coverage of the highly regulated investment research production workflow, including content creation, global compliance approval, distribution, hosting and analytics. BlueMatrix's suite of solutions positions it as the only global platform of scale with capabilities across the complete investment research authoring and publishing lifecycle.

"We've grown BlueMatrix into the global market leader in end-to-end investment research and publishing solutions, with customers across 70 countries, and are excited to accelerate our strong momentum with capital, operational and strategic support from Thoma Bravo," said Patricia Horotan, CEO of BlueMatrix. "Thoma Bravo's investment is a testament to what we've built and will enable us to drive continued innovation to better serve our customers as we enter this new phase of growth."

"Since its founding in 1999, BlueMatrix has established itself as the best-in-class platform for the highly regulated investment research industry, and under its strong leadership team, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing market opportunity," said Adam Solomon, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We are thrilled to support BlueMatrix through its next chapter as it continues to deliver its unparalleled solutions to the most sophisticated investment banks and research analysts worldwide."

"As the gold standard provider of end-to-end investment research and publishing software, BlueMatrix has reimagined the investment research workflow, driving unmatched results for its global portfolio of customers," said Chandler Gay, a Vice President at Thoma Bravo. "We look forward to leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector expertise to help drive continued growth and innovation."

Debt financing for the transaction will be provided by Golub Capital. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo and Raymond James is serving as financial advisor. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. is serving as legal advisor and Stifel is serving as financial advisor to BlueMatrix.

The transaction is expected to close by the beginning of January 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, with approximately US$134 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector expertise and strategic and operational capabilities, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 455 companies representing over US$255 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.

About BlueMatrix

BlueMatrix is the industry standard and the world's largest publisher of investment research. For over two decades BlueMatrix connects the world's leading asset and wealth managers with nearly 1,000 research firms in more than 50 countries and serves internal teams across multi-national corporations from its offices located in Durham (HQ), New York, London, Edinburgh, and Timisoara.



BlueMatrix facilitates the equitable exchange of critical investment insights by improving the efficiency, collaboration, and security across the complete information lifecycle. The ecosystem is designed to meet users' bespoke needs, from compliance tracking to interactive publishing, by removing friction from the publication, dissemination, consumption and application of investment research content.

For more information, visit BlueMatrix's website at www.bluematrix.com.

BlueMatrix (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thoma Bravo