RentRedi Earns Comparably Awards for Best Company Culture and Best CEO

High Employee Sentiment Ratings Point to RentRedi's Success as a Positive and Nurturing Workplace, Ranking It and CEO Ryan Barone in the Top 100 Nationally in Both Categories

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RentRedi , an award-winning property management software that simplifies the renting process for both landlords and renters, has earned two Comparably Awards this quarter, with RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone ranking No. 94 nationally on the Best CEOs list, and the company ranking No. 84 nationally on the Best Company Culture list. These accolades follow RentRedi's recognition by Comparably last quarter as a top 100 company on its Best Compensation list.

RentRedi offers a modern, cloud-based property management platform that eases the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting, and build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies. (PRNewswire)

RentRedi encourages a culture of excited, happy, driven, and caring people.

Since its founding in 2016, RentRedi has operated as a fully remote company with flexibility and work-life balance comprising the building blocks of its supportive company culture, making it an attractive place to work for a diverse group of professionals. By earning these prestigious awards, which are notably based on employee sentiment, RentRedi joins some of the world's largest and most recognizable companies, such as AT&T, Netflix, IBM, Adobe, Uber, Nextdoor, Instacart, and Experian.

"RentRedi's inclusion on Comparably's Best Company Culture list validates the ongoing efforts of our entire team to create an environment of excited, happy, driven, and caring people," said Barone. "I am beyond proud that our team is always willing to lend a hand to each other, help figure out solutions, and be there whenever needed. That sense of togetherness, comradery, and genuine care for each other and all that we do is a major contributor to our overall success."

At age 29, being named one of the country's top-ranked chief executives is an impressive feat. Barone began building the prototype for RentRedi while still in college, initially intending to provide himself and his friends an easy way to store and access documents needed to apply for apartment rentals. Based on research and feedback from those on both sides of the renting process, Barone adapted to customer needs and the marketplace and built a platform that solves problems for landlords , while helping renters along the way.

Since then, RentRedi has become a premier property management platform and is considered a category leader by Gartner's GetApp and Capterra search websites. In November, RentRedi was named a 2023 Inc. Power Partner , becoming one of 389 companies across various industries that received top marks from clients for being instrumental in supporting entrepreneurs and helping founders to focus on their core missions. RentRedi has also earned ten G2 Awards since 2022 and won its second consecutive PropTech Breakthrough "Tenant Portal Solution Of The Year" award for its powerful tenant app in August.

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Workers answer structured questions (yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, multiple-choice) on different workplace topics. Each answer is given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size. The final data set is compiled from 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies. To see the full list of award-winning companies and learn more about the methodology used to determine winners, visit Comparably's blog .

ABOUT COMPARABLY

Comparably , now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian-based companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories — based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education — it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com .

ABOUT RENTREDI

RentRedi offers an award-winning, cloud-based rental management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market, being named an Inc. Power Partner, a GetApp Category Leader, a Capterra Established Player, and a G2 High Performer and Momentum Leader based on the software's user ratings and popularity. To date, RentRedi has more than $18 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Realtor.com, Plaid, Stripe, and Sure Insurance to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .

