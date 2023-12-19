Leidos Enduring Shield Aces Risk Reduction Flight Demo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos, a Fortune® 500 science and technology innovator, announced today the successful Risk Reduction Flight Demonstration (RRFD) of its Enduring Shield Weapon System.

The RRFD demonstrated the ability of Enduring Shield to launch a test AIM-9X interceptor from a simulated Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) interface. The event validated the end-to-end launch functionality of the weapon system, including sending the AIM-9X interceptor to a designated target location.

With the successful execution of the RRFD, Enduring Shield's first shipment of launchers is set to move to its next phase in the Department of Defense's layered defense strategy. The U.S. Army IFPC Inc 2 will begin its Developmental Test (DT) program in January 2024 with Operational Assessment (OA) planned for later in the year. Data collected from RRFD and the 2024 testing will be used to improve the next set of launchers Leidos is contracted to produce.

"This is a major milestone for our team to cross," said Larry Barisciano, Weapon Systems Operations Manager for the Leidos Dynetics team. "Being able to say these prototypes are ready for government testing by succeeding at this demonstration is a huge win for us as well as our warfighters. We're ready to move to the next phase with more confidence and excitement for our future work with our U.S. Army customer."

Enduring Shield is a ground-based, mobile system that aims to combat cruise missiles and unmanned aircraft systems. The system is a key part of the solution to protect and defend critical civilian and military infrastructure. It also bridges the gap between tactical short range air defense and strategic systems, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot forces. Enduring Shield can integrate with the IBCS, which was successfully demonstrated in summer 2023.

