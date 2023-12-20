Two Step Plump Lips Beauty Hack Revealed by Dermatologist on TikTok

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To achieve plump, luscious lips, many of us are willing to tolerate painful lip fillers and expensive volumizing products that simply end up cluttering the bathroom counter. However, according to cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Noman, it only takes two bargain products to achieve that coveted look. And it features COSRX's The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum & Vaseline.

In a recent TikTok, Dr. Noman explains, "if you want bigger lips using only two products back by a scientific study this video is for you. And the great thing is you can start your experiment tonight because you've probably got these products already" – hyaluronic acid and petroleum jelly. He then goes on to recommend COSRX's The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum paired with Vaseline.

According to the skin doctor, hyaluronic acid acts as a powerful humectant that helps hydrate the lips, leaving it looking plumper whilst an ointment like petroleum jelly helps seal everything in. As an added bonus, this regimen also resolves dry, cracked skin – a godsend in the colder months. Dr. Noman suggests following this routine twice a day for four weeks to see maximal results, noting that this is the perfect alternative for users who want a natural enhancement yet are afraid of dermal lip fillers.

Social media users who've tried this hack have also gone on to sing its praises claiming, "This is the best tip for not only plumper lips but dry cracked lips. My lips aren't dry anymore in the cold" and "…started trying it and it works! my lips feel much pumper. Thanks."

COSRX, the dermatologist-loved beauty brand featured in the video, has also acknowledged, and commended the skin doctors' unique approach to using their product. A spokesperson states, "The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum has been carefully formulated for maximum hydration and has undergone a series of clinical trials to underscore its effectiveness in delivering moisture. It's the perfect product for sensitive skin making it ideal for pairing with other potentially irritating highly concentrated actives such as vitamin C and retinol. So, its newfound role in enhancing lip fullness is just another testament to its versatility."

