Distinguished Endodontist Dr Howard Yoon joins Reading Dental Associates

Dr. Howard Yoon, DMD specializes in complicated root canals, endodontic retreatments, and other dental surgeries

READING, Mass., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, Dr. Howard Yoon, DMD, joins Reading Dental Associates as an Endodontist specializing in root canals. Dr. Yoon brings many years of experience and a wealth of knowledge to the practice and is looking forward to helping Dr. Park, Dr. Hojjati and the staff at Reading Dental Associates offer the most enjoyable and effective dental services.

Dr. Howard Yoon, Endodontist at Reading Dental Associates. (PRNewswire)

endodontist is a dentist who treats problems involving the inside of the tooth, an area known as the tooth pulp

An endodontist is a dentist who treats problems involving the inside of the tooth, an area known as the tooth pulp (contains blood vessels, nerves, and connective tissue). It can get inflamed or infected because of deep tooth decay, traumatic injury to a tooth, and repeated dental work on a tooth. When that happens, an endodontist is the specialist to performs a root canal, a procedure in which they remove the tooth's nerve and tooth pulp that has become damaged or infected. If untreated, then the pulp will become inflamed and painful, and ultimately, the tooth will die. General dentists are able to perform root canals, but an endodontist has a lot more experience doing them.

"I'm very glad that Dr. Yoon join our practice. He brings a lot to the table and I think he will fit in great with the culture and atmosphere we maintain here at our practice. I'm looking forward to working with Dr. Yoon in the future to successfully treat our patients," said Dr. Rachana Vora at Reading Dental Associates.

Dr. Howard Yoon received his Bachelor of Science and Doctorate in Dental Medicine with Distinction from McGill University. He continued his education and advanced specialty training, receiving his AEGD certificate at the University of Rochester, then completed the Advanced Graduate Program in Endodontics from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, where he served as chief resident.

About Reading Dental Associates

Reading Dental Associates is a reputable dental office offering general, cosmetic, implant, and sedation dentistry. The office is committed to providing patients with comfort and timely care, as well as healthy, attractive smiles and enduring relationships. The Reading, Massachusetts-based dental office provides convenient and all-encompassing family dental care. Visit www.readingdentalma.com

Media Contacts:

Hillary Cahill

Reading Dental Associates

161 Ash Street, Suite B

Reading, MA 01867

(781) 944-6761

frontdesk@readingdentalma.com

https://www.readingdentalma.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reading Dental Associates