Don’t Forget Chiropractic Care During the Holidays

Sponsored - Consistent Chiropractic care throughout this time of year equips the entire family with the capability to combat stress and enjoy festivities and time together. The benefits of Chiropractic care come in many forms ranging from improved sleep, immunity, digestion, mobility, and whole-body health.

Exercise

Eat healthy

Visit your chiropractor

Take your supplements

Stay hydrated

Reduce stress

Get more sleep

Wash your hands

Wrap presents at a table

At the first sign of a cold consider moderate dosing of the following natural supplements to kick the cold before it kicks you: Black Elderberry, Echinacea, Turmeric, Zinc, just to name a few options.

Before a cold comes on consider these three supplements to take during “Cold Season” to strengthen your immunity: Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, and Probiotics. These are the basic three you should have that should generally be safe for most people.

Vitamins C - A strong antioxidant, vitamin C has been linked to reducing high blood pressure and chronic disease. Vitamin C is also known to boost immunity by way of strengthening white blood cells that guard against infection. Foods rich in Vitamin C include cantaloupe, kiwi fruit, papaya, and oranges, along with cauliflower, curly kale and sprouting broccoli.

Vitamin D - Sunlight exposure on the skin is considered the optimal way for the body to receive Vitamin D, but this is especially tough during the winter months. Since this vitamin strengthens the immune system, foods rich in it or a supplement that can make up where the sun might leave off are a must for the season. Foods rich in Vitamin D include egg yolks, beef liver, mushrooms, and oily fish.

Be careful while shopping. With so much shopping to be done and packages being received, be mindful of how you lift heavy objects during the holiday season.

While shopping, keep in mind good body mechanics.

Bend your knees and lift with your legs and not your back to prevent back pain.

When lifting, hold objects close to your body while maintaining a slight arch in your lower back.

Take the extra time to put items in your vehicle carefully to avoid any injuries.

Avoid carrying too many bags at one time.

Also, if you are in the stores for long periods of time, keep a slight bent knee to avoid back strains and back spasms.

Traveling doesn’t have to be so bad. If you’re traveling to visit family for the holidays, we have ways to help you minimize your neck and lower back pain! We’ve all been in that situation where our lower back begins to nag us while driving for many hours and we can’t seem to find a comfortable position.

The first thing to do before taking off is to adjust your seat. Try to keep your seat in a neutral upright position to keep your spine aligned as much as possible and to keep good posture.

If you’re up against a longer ride, try to stop every 1.5 hours for a stretch break.

Bring your personal pillows from home and ear plugs to help you fall asleep more comfortably without noise!

Remember if you sleep on your back, keep the pillows underneath your knees or if you are a side sleeper, keep a pillow between your knees to minimize back pain.