It’s time for the 50th Oktoberfest at the Comanche County Fairgrounds

It’s time for the 50th Oktoberfest at the Comanche County Fairgrounds

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Great Plains Coliseum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Great Plains Coliseum, visit [website].

The Comanche County Fairgrounds is going to be celebrating their 50th year of Oktoberfest in the Great Plains Coliseum Friday October 13th and Saturday October 14.

This is the longest running Oktoberfest in the state of Oklahoma, and they are celebrating in a big way with commemorative ceramic steins, Imported German beers on tap, and authentic German Food prepared by their Chef Denise Shumann! Carry out is available.

Along with polka music provided by Alpenmusikanten, there will also be contests for best costume (men and women’s), Masskrugstemmen (stein holding contest), cake walks and other games.

There will also be prizes and $50 gift cards given away from our sponsor Homeland and CashSaver.

Friday October 13th 5pm – 11pm and Saturday October 14th 4pm – 11pm, at Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 SW Sheridan Rd, Lawton. Admission is $3.00 for everyone. For more information: Facebook@ccfairgrounds. 580-357-1483

This is a Family friendly event! Come Join the party.

PROST – Y’ALL!!!