Support Lawton Arts for All at This Year’s Arts For All Gala ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody!’

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lawton Arts for All and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lawton Arts for All, visit https://lawtonartsforall.org.

Join Lawton Arts for All for the 2023 Arts For All Gala “I Wanna Dance With Somebody!”

The gala will take place on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the Great Plains Coliseum in Lawton. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m.

Celebrate the arts through an evening spent bidding on silent and live auctions, dancing, and enjoying entertainment and delicious, heavy hors d’oeuvres. There will also be a cash bar available. For the auction, guests will be invited to bid on auction items ranging from high-end furniture and jewelry to lavish getaways and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The live auction will be conducted by Oklahoma Auctioneer Don Armes.

This year’s theme, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” is based on the song by Whitney Houston. This inspired the gala’s theme: 80′s inspired. The evening’s attire is anything 80′s, from shoulder pads to bold colors. Musical entertainment, Summer Breeze, will be performing an array of 80′s music.

The Arts for All Gala is one of three fundraising events held annually, to raise money for its Member Groups, which includes the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society, and Lawton Pro Musica.

Individual tickets are available for $60, and can be purchased online or by calling 580-248-5384.

Come Dance With Somebody at the most exciting gala evening in Lawton-Fort Sill all year long!

TICKETS: Buy Now on Paypal | Learn More Online