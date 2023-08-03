Discover the Best of Lawton-Fort Sill at the 2023 Stop, Shop, & Swap Business Expo!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, visit https://lawtonfortsillchamber.com/.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 19th, as the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce gears up to host an exciting event that promises to bring together the local community and business owners in a unique way. The 2023 Stop, Shop, & Swap Business Expo will be held at the esteemed Great Plains Coliseum Annex from 9 am to 4 pm.

With over 40 vendors participating, this expo is an excellent opportunity for both businesses and visitors alike. Vendors will be showcasing an array of tangible products and offering informational awareness about their services, all with the aim of fostering strong and lasting connections with potential customers.

At the heart of this event lies the Chamber’s dedication to promoting the growth of the business community while building robust relationships with the public. The expo encourages visitors to learn more about the diverse range of local businesses that represent the Lawton-Fort Sill area and what they have to offer.

One of the key highlights of this Business Expo is the chance to network with vendors and community members. It’s an occasion to exchange ideas, discover exciting new products, and create valuable partnerships.

The best part? The event is entirely free and open to the public! So, mark your calendars, spread the word, and invite your friends and family to join in the festivities. Whether you’re a business enthusiast or just curious about the local offerings, the 2023 Stop, Shop, & Swap Business Expo promises a day of discovery and community engagement that you won’t want to miss!

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to support local businesses, meet new people, and experience the thriving entrepreneurial spirit of Lawton-Fort Sill. We look forward to seeing you at the Great Plains Coliseum Annex on August 19th!