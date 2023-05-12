Head to Lawton This Weekend for the Nation’s Largest Armed Forces Day Parade

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, visit https://lawtonfortsillchamber.com.

Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s Armed Forces Day Parade is Saturday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. The parade line-up will begin at Central Plaza, but attendees can watch along C Avenue, 11th Street and Ferris Avenue.

This is the nation’s largest and longest-running Armed Forces Day Parade! There are more than 100 entries for this year’s parade, which includes military and high school bands.

New this year, Air Force jets from Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas will be doing a flyover at the start of the parade around 10:00 a.m.

There will also be a real cannon in the area near the location of 11th Street and Gore Boulevard. During the parade, the cannon will be firing off 7-10 blanks, so community members who live in the area along the parade route should be aware. Those who wish to have ear protection can bring their own, or find Chamber staff who will have some on-hand.

The CELEBRATION IN THE PARK in Elmer Thomas Park will begin immediately following the parade and ends at 2:00 pm. It will feature musical performances, kids activities including face painting and bouncy houses, food trucks and other vendors.

For more information about this event, watch the video above, call the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce at 580-355-3541, or visit lawtonfortsillchamber.com.