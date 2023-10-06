Join Us for the Lt. Governor’s Travel & Tourism Summit

Sponsored - The Lawton Fort Sill Convention & Visitors Bureau is thrilled to be having Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell and the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association for the Lt. Governor’s Travel & Tourism Summit. This event will be held on Tuesday, October 17th at the Hilton Garden Inn at 135 NW 2nd St. Registration will open at 1:00 PM, and from there, we will be rolling into educational sessions presented by our honored guest speakers Lindsay Vidrine, Michael Vidrine, and Chris Fox.

Lindsay and Michael Vidrine will be presenting on Marketing, and Chris Fox will be presenting on Branding Through Visual Storytelling. From 4:00 – 5:30 PM, there will be a town hall meeting and reception with Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. You can have the chance to join us for this exclusive opportunity to learn from experts and hear from the Lt. Governor himself! There are different registration options to choose from, and you can view them at this link: https://mms.otia.info/members/evr/reg_event.php?evid=40617737&orgcode=OTIA.

We encourage everyone who wants to learn more about tourism to attend this event! Events like these do not come to Lawton very often, so we urge you to take advantage of this opportunity! We know it is going to be great fun and an enlightening experience!