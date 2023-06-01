Live Your Legacy at the First-Ever Legacy Fest in Duncan

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Legacy Fest and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Legacy Fest, visit https://legacyfest.co.

Live Your Legacy this month at the first-ever Legacy Fest in Duncan!

Kick off your summer with three days of red dirt music!

Legacy Fest kicks off on Thursday, June 15, with Cory Kent (of NBC’s The Voice), Kody West, Jacob Stelly, Kylie Frey, and Parker Ryan.

Friday, June 16, the line-up includes headliner Giovannie & The Hired Guns (a Texas-based Rock ’n’ Roll Group), as well as No Justice, Them Dirty Roses, Holly Beth and Matt Williams.

The headliner for Saturday, June 17 is Georgia hit-maker Craig Campbell. Other performers include Treaty Oak Revival, Ryan Charles, Slade Coulter, Graycie York, Dalton Domino, Jordan Nix, Chris Caterbury, Shelby Stone, and Travis Roberts.

Tickets are available online for 1-day general admission, 3-day general admission, and 3-day VIP access. Festival attendees must be 18 years of age or older, and a valid ID will be required for entry into the festival grounds, regardless of age. Ticket holders will be given wristbands to wear, which are non-transferable.

Camping is available on the festival grounds for an additional charge. Click here to reserve your campsite, along with your tickets. Festival grounds are located 3 miles east of Duncan at Highway 7 & Cherokee Road. Check out the map below for directions.

Click here for general information, parking/RV rules, answers to frequently asked questions and festival policies.

We can’t wait to see you at southwest Oklahoma’s premiere music festival - Legacy Fest!