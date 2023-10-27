Pam & Barry discuss Home Inspections and buying “as-is”

Pam and Barry's Team - Remax Professionals join us to give you the scoop on 1. The importance of a Home Inspections and 2. What “as-is” really means. Posted by KSWO7News on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pam & Barry and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pam & Barry, visit https://www.pamandbarry.com.

Both Pam Marion and Barry Ezerski, Brokers and CEOs of Pam & Barry’s Team RE/MAX Professionals, say having a home inspection done when buying a home is of the utmost importance.

“It’s always important to have a home inspection if you’re going to buy a house,” says Barry. “In southwest Oklahoma, there’s 24-26 home inspectors. If you are trying to choose one right now, most have a website where you can go on and read reviews and so forth, and pick one that you think you’re comfortable with.”

He says the length of the home inspection can vary, based on the size of the house, with smaller homes usually taking less than 2 hours, but larger homes taking up to 6 hours.

“You need to have a third set of eyes to look at what you’re buying, making sure things are working properly,” says Barry.

The purpose of a home inspection is to let you know what aspects of the home you might need to repair down the road.

“The seller is not obligated to [fix] everything that you find that’s deficient in a home inspection,” says Barry. “You have to pick and choose, with your realtor, the items that are important to you, and then see if the seller will [fix] them.”

Both Pam and Barry note that there is no such thing as “as-is” homes for sale.

“There’s no such thing as ‘as-is, unless you sell wholesale, for a much, much lower price than what it can sell for on the market,” says Pam. “Most ‘as-is’ [properties] are bought by the investors. They don’t even pay one-fourth of the home’s value if it were fixed up.”

This is especially true for anyone purchasing a home with financing, such as first-time homebuyer or VA loans.

“It has to be passed by inspection. It has to be passed by the appraiser,” says Pam. She notes there are many aspects that appraisals require, so as-is properties don’t really exist on the real estate market for most buyers and sellers.

Both say buyers and sellers need to have realistic expectations for purchasing or selling their house.

“You can’t ask for everything,” says Pam. Buyers and sellers each need to be able to see the home sale from the other party’s perspective, she adds.

“Have an open mind,” says Pam. “...Never buy the house without the home inspection.”

If you have questions or are looking to buy or sell a home, call Pam & Barry’s Team at 580-248-8800 or visit www.pamandbarry.com.