Year End Tips for 2023 Home Buyers and Sellers

Both Pam Marion and Barry Ezerski, Brokers and CEOs of Pam & Barry’s Team RE/MAX Professionals, offer tips on real estate, especially if you have bought or sold a home in 2023.

“One of the first things we want to get out there is about homestead exemption,” says Barry. “IF you can get into the courthouse before the end of the year, and you haven’t filed homestead exemption, then you can go ahead and do that for 2024. What a homestead exemption does, is it takes $1,000 off your property assessment, which gives you a savings of about $75 to $100 per year on your property taxes, depending on where it’s located.”

Barry says this also can protect you from creditors. But, one caveat is that you do need to be an Oklahoma resident to use the homestead exemption.

“So if you’re military, and your residence is still in another state, then don’t file for homestead exemption. But, anybody else, it’s definitely worthwhile to do so before the end of the year,” he says.

“Especially this year, with the 30th on Saturday, and 31st on Sunday, so you definitely need to do it by the 29th of December,” says Pam.

There’s also options for sellers.

“Some of you guys sold a house this year, bought and sold,” says Pam. “Ask your tax accountant what fees might be tax deductible. And then, if you had the home lived in for more than two years, if you made a profit--individual $250,000 and couples up to $500,000--you don’t have to pay the property gains taxes. Talk to your tax accountant.”

“And if it was less than two years, and you sold your house, then you definitely want to check in with an accountant to see what you might be liable for, in terms of capital gains of taxes from that sale,” adds Barry.

Barry notes some options for itemized taxes that buyers should be aware of as well.

“If you did buy a house in the last year, at the end of the year, you can write off your interest and your property taxes if you itemize. Now if you don’t itemize, then you don’t get to write that off. You just take it as part of your regular deduction. But if you do itemize, you can see a bit of savings in those areas,” says Barry.

“If you have any questions, you can always give us a call--Pam & Barry’s Team--we are here to help you and answer your questions as best as we can. But, for a lot of the things, you might need to talk to your tax accountant,” says Pam.

“That’s right,” says Barry. “We’re not tax professionals, but we can lead you in the right direction.”

If you have questions or are looking to buy or sell a home, call Pam & Barry’s Team at 580-248-8800 or visit www.pamandbarry.com.