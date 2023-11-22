PECAN SHED – NEW CROP!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pecan Shed and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pecan Shed, visit https://www.pecanshed.com

The Montz Family have been growing and selling quality pecans to North Texas and SW Oklahoma since 1987. We are not a large corporation, but our home office is exactly that - our home, located in the middle of our original 220-acre 8,000 trees pecan orchard. As a family, we have invested many hours into getting our pecan trees into production and turning our dream into a reality. Even today, Tim and Jake Montz continue to plant more and new varieties of paper shell pecans. At last count, we are at just over 27,000 pecan trees on 800 acres located in North Texas.

The new crop of pecans are in and we have them in supply in both the Wichita Falls and Henrietta stores. We have them in a wide variety of sizes and include shelled, cracked and in the shell.

Did you know pecans are more than tasty, they’re healthy too! Blood cholesterol levels are dramatically lowered when pecans are incorporated into a person’s diet. They are also full of unsaturated fats and antioxidant properties. Studies show that adding just a handful of pecans to your diet each day may help inhibit unwanted oxidation of blood lipids, thus helping prevent coronary heart disease.

Make sure you stop in one of our stores and get your supply of fresh pecans for your holiday baking today.

Jill Montz and her wonderful staff at the Pecan Shed are waiting to fill your pecan order. Please feel free to give the Pecan Shed a call toll free at 800-317-3226 and we hope to hear from you soon!