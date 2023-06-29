Honoring Our Legacy and Heritage at Sovereign Bank

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sovereign Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sovereign Bank, visit https://www.banksovereign.com.

Shawnee, Okla. - In April, First National Bank & Trust in Shawnee began anew as Sovereign Bank.

The change officially took place on April 17, 2023, but has been in the works for quite some time.

“In 2021, two great banks joined forces in a merger that created a period of change where it became clear that a new, cohesive look & feel was needed,” says President and CEO, Bryan D. Cain. “We worked to not only figure out what we wanted to look like, but who we wanted to be and how we wanted to share that with the communities we work in and deeply care for.”

In that time, creating a brand that honored and recognized the area’s heritage and made the Citizen Potawatomi Nation proud was of the utmost importance.

“The Citizen Potawatomi Nation is the largest of the eight federally-recognized Potawatomi tribes, and the 9th largest tribe in the United States. Under sound leadership and with a tribal membership of over 30,000, the Citizen Potawatomi Nation has experienced rapid growth in administration, community outreach, enrichment programs, and tribal enterprises - such as Sovereign Bank,” says Cain.

In the transition, the bank management has remained the same, and is dedicated to providing continued exceptional service.

“As our organization continues to grow and evolve, I am confident in the vison our brand has defined for us and our future. We are very excited about this new stage in our bank’s life,” said Cain. “Sovereign Bank’s mission is to empower our communities with the Freedom to Dream. And even though our look and name may be changing, our core values are not. We’re still driven by putting our communities-first, and by giving customers unparalleled personal service.”

