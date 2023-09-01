Give through your heart with Texoma Gives!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Texoma Gives and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Texoma Gives, visit https://www.texomagives.org/.

Charitable donations have a way of showing your community that you care, and the 2023 Texoma Gives campaign is another way of giving back to the Texoma area.

The purpose of an area-wide day like Texoma Gives is to bring the region together on one day to raise money and awareness for Texoma nonprofits. This initiative, organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, provides an online location to find and support nonprofit organizations whose missions align with your passion. Your monetary gifts make nonprofits stronger and stronger nonprofits make our community stronger.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, you have the unique opportunity to give to dozens of charities in the Texoma region.

During this Texoma Gives, we have made it exceptionally easy for you to continue your support and help Texoma nonprofits thrive!

We look forward to your participation this year!