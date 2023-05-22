The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Lakers 114

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3.5)

Nuggets (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 4.9% more often than the Lakers (40-39-3) this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (13-10-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.2%) than Denver (9-4) does as the underdog (69.2%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 20-11, a better mark than the Nuggets have recorded (10-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, Los Angeles is posting 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in league). It is allowing 116.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (20th-ranked).

This season, the Lakers rank 15th in the league in assists, delivering 25.3 per game.

With 10.8 threes per game, the Lakers rank 24th in the NBA. They have a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this year, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers, accounting for 74.8% of the team's buckets. It has shot 35.1% from beyond the arc (25.2% of the team's baskets).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Offensively Denver is the 12th-ranked team in the NBA (115.8 points per game). Defensively it is eighth (112.5 points conceded per game).

This season the Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists at 28.9 per game.

The Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 27.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 63.9% of its shots, with 72.9% of its makes coming from there.

