The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are battling in the Western Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and giving up 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 233 points per game, seven more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 229.1 combined points per game, 3.1 more points than this contest's over/under.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Denver has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Anthony Davis 26.5 -105 25.9 LeBron James 24.5 -125 28.9 Austin Reaves 17.5 -110 13.0 Rui Hachimura 13.5 -110 11.2 D'Angelo Russell 10.5 -120 17.8

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Austin Reaves or another Lakers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Lakers and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Lakers +2800 +1200 Nuggets -215 -2500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.