See the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39), which currently has only one player listed, as the Lakers prepare for their Western Conference finals game 4 with the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, May 22 at 8:30 PM ET.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Nuggets beat the Lakers 119-108 on Saturday. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets to the win with a team-high 37 points. Anthony Davis scored 28 points in the Lakers' loss.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers average only 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 112.5 points, it is 36-17.

The Lakers' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 113.8 points a contest compared to the 117.2 they've averaged this year.

Los Angeles knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5).

The Lakers rank 19th in the league by averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th in the NBA, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 37-4.

The Nuggets have played better offensively in their past 10 games, putting up 117.4 points per contest, 1.6 more than their season average of 115.8.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.4%.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -3.5 226

