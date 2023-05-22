Monday's 8:30 PM ET game between the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Crypto.com Arena features the Lakers' LeBron James and the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic as players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, May 22

Monday, May 22 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

The Nuggets knocked off the Lakers, 119-108, on Saturday. Jamal Murray scored a team-high 37 points for the Nuggets, and added seven rebounds and six assists. Davis had 28 points, plus 18 rebounds and one assist, for the Lakers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 28 18 1 0 2 0 LeBron James 23 7 12 0 0 3 Austin Reaves 23 7 5 1 0 3

Nuggets' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 37 7 6 2 0 5 Nikola Jokic 24 6 8 1 0 2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 17 3 0 2 0 4

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis paces the Lakers at 12.5 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.6 assists and 25.9 points.

James puts up a team-best 28.9 points per game. He is also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, shooting 50% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

D'Angelo Russell puts up a team-high 6.2 assists per contest. He is also averaging 17.8 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 47% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt averages 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the field.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), making 63.2% from the floor. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is averaging 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, making 56.4% of his shots from the floor.

Bruce Brown is putting up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest (eighth in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 31.6 14 10.8 1.2 1 1.6 Anthony Davis LAL 23.1 14.3 2.9 1.3 2.6 0.2 LeBron James LAL 24.1 8.6 7 1 1 1.8 Jamal Murray DEN 28.9 5.5 6 1.9 0.2 3.4 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 13 7.9 2 0.7 0.5 2.7 Austin Reaves LAL 16.5 4.3 4.8 0.6 0.2 2.8

