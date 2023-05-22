The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are facing off in the Western Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 4 up next.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Nuggets.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 32-15 overall.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 18th.

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When Los Angeles scores more than 112.5 points, it is 36-17.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 46.9% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Denver has compiled a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 16th.

The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 37-4.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Lakers are posting 0.3 fewer points per game (117) than they are in road games (117.3).

Los Angeles is ceding 113.8 points per game this year at home, which is 5.6 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (119.4).

Looking at three-pointers, the Lakers have fared better at home this season, averaging 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets put up more points per game at home (119.4) than on the road (112.2), and also give up fewer points at home (109.6) than away (115.3).

Denver allows 109.6 points per game at home, and 115.3 on the road.

The Nuggets pick up two more assists per game at home (29.9) than away (27.9).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mohamed Bamba Questionable Ankle

Nuggets Injuries