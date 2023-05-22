The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Monday, May 22, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 2-0.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA
5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA
4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR
12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR
11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers rank 21st in goals against, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
  • In the last 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Panthers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes concede 2.6 goals per game (210 in total), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

