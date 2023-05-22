The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Monday, May 22, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 2-0.

Tune in to see the Panthers and Hurricanes square off on TNT.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers rank 21st in goals against, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes concede 2.6 goals per game (210 in total), the second-fewest in the league.

The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players