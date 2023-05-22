The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Monday, May 22, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead 2-0 in the series. The Panthers are favored, with -110 moneyline odds, in this game against the Hurricanes, who have -110 moneyline odds.

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we pick to come out on top in Monday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Monday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-110)

Panthers (-110) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.5)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (42-32-8 overall) have a 12-8-20 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Florida is 19-6-7 (45 points) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 10 times this season the Panthers finished a game with only one goal, they have a 1-8-1 record, good for three points.

Florida has scored two goals in 18 games this season (3-14-1 record, seven points).

The Panthers are 48-13-6 in the 67 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 102 points).

In the 40 games when Florida has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 24-12-4 record (52 points).

In the 56 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 36 times, and went 22-11-3 (47 points).

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 52-21-9 record this season and are 16-11-27 in contests that have required overtime.

In the 40 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 58 points.

Across the eight games this season the Hurricanes finished with just one goal, they have earned six points.

Carolina has 16 points (6-8-4) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals 63 times, earning 109 points from those matchups (52-6-5).

This season, Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal in 25 games has a record of 22-3-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 50-19-6 (106 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Hurricanes went 7-5-3 in those contests (17 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 1st 36.9 Shots 34.8 3rd 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 26 1st 10th 22.8% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

