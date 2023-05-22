The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes take the ice in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 22, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The Panthers have -110 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-110).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina has played 45 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.

The Panthers have won 59.1% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (13-9).

The Hurricanes have been an underdog in 10 games this season, with five upset wins (50.0%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Florida has compiled a 13-9 record (winning 59.1% of its games).

Carolina has 13 games this season playing as the underdog by -110 or longer, and is 7-6 in those contests.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+135) - Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+165) -

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 9-1-0 0-0 3-7-0 6.4 3.40 2.40

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.60 2.40

